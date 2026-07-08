If you have Rs 10 lakh now, how would you invest it?

In our quarterly feature, we speak to some of India’s top fund managers to answer this very question. The last 3 months have been extraordinary in terms of geopolitical tension and global headwinds. They explain the changing dynamics from last January to June – what’s changed in the course of the past 6 months and what continues under status quo.

Anand Shah, CIO PMS & AIF – ICICI Prudential AMC

Anand Shah listed out his asset allocation table and highlighted the top bets and one contrarian call for this quarter

# The Allocation Table

(A Rupee-based breakdown of Rs 1,000,000 across asset classes)

Asset Class Allocation (% of Total) Change from April Quarter Largecap 50% Unchanged Midcap 10% Unchanged Smallcap 15% Unchanged Gold 15% Unchanged Debt 10% Unchanged

# The Core Thesis

Anand Shah highlighted the core thesis driving this specific allocation and rationale for keeping it unchanged from the last quarter-

He explained that “our asset allocation continues to reflect a constructive long-term view on Indian equities while acknowledging that the near-term investment environment has become more challenging. Although India’s structural growth drivers remain firmly intact, global macro uncertainties warrant a more balanced portfolio approach over the medium term.”

According to him, the key variables likely to shape markets include “geopolitical developments, the trajectory of crude oil prices, monsoon progression, inflation, global interest rates, and corporate earnings.”

“Any sustained disruption to energy markets could keep inflation elevated and delay the pace of monetary easing globally. At the same time, global trade realignments and policy uncertainty may contribute to intermittent bouts of market volatility,” he added.

Against this backdrop, he expects “equity returns to be driven more by earnings growth than by further valuation expansion. India remains relatively well-positioned, supported by resilient domestic consumption, healthy corporate balance sheets, rising capacity utilisation, government-led infrastructure spending, and continued manufacturing investments.”

Within equities, they “continue to favour large caps as the portfolio’s anchor. Exposure to mid- and small cap companies remains selective, with an emphasis on businesses demonstrating sustainable competitive advantages.”

“Gold continues to play an important diversification role by providing a hedge against geopolitical risks, inflation surprises, and currency volatility. Meanwhile, debt offers portfolio stability, cushions overall volatility, and provides flexibility to redeploy capital should attractive investment opportunities emerge,” Shah elaborated.

#The ‘Watchlist Five’: 5 specific sectors on the radar

1. Private Sector Banks

2. Asset Management & Insurance

3. Capital Goods & Infrastructure

4. Power & Energy Ecosystem

5. Export-Oriented Manufacturing

# The Contrarian View

Anand Shah believes the next phase of alpha could emerge from businesses that are quietly benefiting from India’s structural transformation but are yet to receive broad investor recognition.

According to him, companies that are enabling domestic manufacturing, formalisation of the economy, financialisation of savings, logistics efficiency, healthcare access, and premium consumption are the ones likely to benefit.

Brijesh Ved, Head-PMS, Kotak Mahindra AMC

Brijesh Ved listed out his asset allocation table and highlighted the top bets and one contrarian call

# The Allocation Table

(A Rupee-based breakdown of Rs 1,000,000 across asset classes)

Asset Class % of Total Amount (₹) Increase/Decrease from April Qtr Large Cap 40% 4,00,000 ↓ Reduced Mid Cap 15% 1,50,000 ↑ Increased Small Cap 15% 1,50,000 ↑ Increased Debt 20% 2,00,000 No Change Gold & Silver (Kotak Gold Silver Passive FOF) 10% 1,00,000 No Change

# The Core Thesis

According to Brijesh Ved, the core thesis is based on the dynamic macro backdrop. “While the global economy remains stable on the surface, it continues to face downside risks from geopolitical developments, trade frictions, and elevated public debt levels, resulting in a backdrop of moderate growth combined with periodic market volatility,” he pointed out.

In contrast, “the Indian economy continues to demonstrate relative resilience and structural strength, supported by robust domestic demand, a sustained capex cycle, and stability in services exports. Growth expectations remain among the highest globally, with inflation broadly contained,” he added.

He highlighted “while external risks such as oil prices, global uncertainties, and weather-related factors persist, the economy has so far absorbed these shocks effectively, aided by strong consumption and investment dynamics. As a result, India stands out as a relatively insulated growth market within the broader emerging market universe, with macro stability underpinning investor confidence.”

According to him, “from an asset allocation perspective, the current macro backdrop supports a balanced yet growth-oriented strategy for Indian investors, with equities remaining central given the strength of domestic economic drivers and long-term earnings growth.”

Within equities, he believes “a calibrated allocation towards mid- and small cap segments is warranted, as these are likely to benefit disproportionately from India’s relatively stable positioning, easing commodity and oil prices, and improving domestic growth momentum, alongside more reasonable valuations following recent corrections.”

He added that “fixed income continues to play an important role in providing portfolio stability while gold & silver serve as an effective hedge against residual global uncertainties and inflationary risks.”

#The ‘Watchlist Five’: 5 specific sectors on the radar

1) Banking & Financial Services

2) Auto & Auto Components

3) Capital Goods

4) Healthcare

5) Consumptions

# The Contrarian View

Brijesh’s key contrarian bets include private sector banks and select NBFCs.

Sandipan Roy, CIO – Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

Sandipan Roy listed out his asset allocation rationale and the contrarian call at the moment.

# The Allocation Table

(A Rupee-based breakdown of Rs 1,000,000 across asset classes)

Asset Class % of total Increase/decrease from April qtr Large cap 0% Decreased Mid- and small-cap 25% Increased Hybrid Funds 15% Decreased Emerging Market 20% Unchanged High Yield Credit 30% Increased Commodities 10% Decreased

# The Core Thesis

Sandipan Roy outlined the key factors shaping this allocation strategy. He highlighted that “the investment landscape continues to present both opportunities and risks. In this environment, maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio remains the most effective approach to building resilience while participating in long-term market upside.”

“While large cap valuations are fair to attractive, muted growth expectations coupled with continuous outflow pressure may limit the upside. Hence, we prefer to move the entire large cap allocation through hybrid funds which can take advantage of such volatility at the same time protect the downside,” he added.

According to him, “mid & small cap valuations are well supported by the earnings on an overall basis as companies in the segment continue to benefit from long-term themes such as formalisation, digitalisation and India’s investment cycle. Hence, we are overweight on this space.”

He expects, “recent measures like the FCNR(B) hedging-cost support, FAR expansion, and FPI tax exemptions on government securities should strengthen capital inflows, reduce rupee volatility, and ease pressure for an immediate policy response. However, the possibility of future rate hikes remains firmly on the table if inflation risks intensify.”

As a result, the 10-year G-Sec yield has softened by 35-40 bps from the highs and is trading well below 7%. We expect the yield to trade in the range with recent highs acting as resistance. “With limited upside from the current levels, we continue to suggest an accrual-focused strategy for both direct & managed products across the credit spectrum and income-generating assets,” he added.

Speaking on commodities, he pointed out that “With geo-political risks receding, we expect gold prices to remain rangebound. Silver’s persistent supply deficit, rising industrial demand, and recent price correction make a reasonable case for investment; however, a measured allocation is warranted given its inherent volatility. We therefore reduce our allocation from precious metals.”

“The tourism sector remains a structural theme worth monitoring,” he added.

#The ‘Watchlist Five’: 5 specific sectors on the radar

1. Energy/Power

2. Metals & mining – industrials (non-ferrous & ferrous both)

3. China Fund

4. Tourism

5. Defence

# The Contrarian View

Sandipan Roy has identified Indian Real Estate / Construction as his key contrarian bet.

Ajay Bagga, Market Veteran

Ajay Bagga shared his model portfolio, outlining his asset allocation, sector preferences, and one contrarian call.

# The Allocation Table

(A Rupee-based breakdown of Rs 1,000,000 across asset classes)

Asset Class Amount % of total Increase/decrease from April Qtr Large cap Rs 3,00,000 30% Unchanged Midcap Rs 1,50,000 15% Unchanged Small-cap Rs 1,50,000 15% Unchanged US ETF (Broad Market) Rs 1,00,000 10% Unchanged China ETF Rs 1,00,000 10% Unchanged Silver Rs 1,00,000 10% Unchanged Gold Rs 50,000 5% Unchanged US Magnificent 7 (AI Focus) Rs 50,000 5% Unchanged

# The Core Thesis

The core thesis driving Ajay Bagga’s highlighted how “the overarching geopolitical theme of early 2026 was defined by the outbreak of the Iran conflict on February 28. This macro shock rippled through global asset classes, pushing oil, gas, and the US. dollar into clear outperformance. Interestingly, traditional safe havens like Gold experienced unexpected cross-currents.”

However, he believes that “the global markets are now entering a major transition phase. As we look across the next two quarters, the localised energy shock from the Iran conflict is showing structural signs of cooling. The global narrative is transitioning from speculative AI hype into a tangible, high-stakes capital expenditure cycle.”

His model portfolio remains “deeply anchored by India’s macro resilience, keeping 60% of total capital securely at home. Large cap Indian equities, in particular, are presenting an attractive, cooled-down valuation environment, trading nearly 10% below their 7-year median P/E. This sets the stage for a powerful, large-cap ‘mean-reversion catch-up’ trade throughout the remainder of 2026.”

To balance this, he pointed out that “the 15% combined allocation to Gold and Silver serves as an essential ‘volatility insurance’. The sharp underperformance in gold and silver from February to June sets up an attractive mean reversion into the end of the year.”

“The 25% international component completes the strategy. In essence, this framework is engineered to harvest the compounding productivity gains of the AI era while maintaining the necessary structural diversification to withstand transient geopolitical noise,” he added.

#The ‘Watchlist Five’: 5 specific sectors on the radar

Ajay Bagga believes that five sectors and themes that are poised to drive relative alpha over the next four quarters include:

US Technology (Hyperscalers & Core Infrastructure) Indian Banking & Financials Industrial Commodities (Silver) Chinese AI & Consumer Tech Alternates India Power, Infrastructure & Defence

#The Contrarian View

Ajay Bagga outlined that the most deliberately contrarian position within this portfolio remains the 5% tactical allocation to the U.S. “Magnificent 7” megacaps. Following the recent late-June global tech sell-off, consensus market fear regarding an imminent “AI Bubble” akin to the 1999 Dot-com crash has re-emerged.

“Our view diverges sharply from the herd. We view these short-term, sentiment-driven market drawdowns as prime accumulation windows rather than structural red flags,” he added.

Deven R Choksey, Founder and MD of DRChoksey Finserv

Deven R Choksey outlined his model portfolio and maintained allocations at the same level as the previous quarter

#The Allocation Table

(A Rupee-based breakdown of Rs 1,000,000 across asset classes)

Asset Class Amount % of total Increase/decrease from April Qtr Industrial & Energy Rs 3,00,000 30% Unchanged Financial Services Rs 5,00,000 50% Unchanged Automotive & EV Rs 2,00,000 20% Unchanged

#The Core Thesis

According to Deven R Choksey, the Indian capital markets continue to exhibit structural resilience and strong economic momentum as we enter the second quarter of FY27. “While global macro headlines keep volatility alive, domestic realities offer high-conviction entry points for discerning investors,” he added.

For this quarter, his investment thesis focuses on an “optimized mix of capital efficiency, defensive growth, and massive upcoming liquidity events. We see 360-degree value unfolding across four core pillars – power and ancillaries, undervalued large caps, structurally advantaged mega banks, and the highly anticipated pipeline of institutional mega IPOs.”

According to him, “the current quarter demands a balanced approach that combines structural growth with opportunistic positioning. By anchoring portfolios in margin-expanding power ancillaries, capitalising on the temporary valuation discount in top-tier Nifty stocks, riding the regulatory tailwinds with mega-banks, and preparing for the upcoming wave of institutional IPOs, investors can reliably outpace broader market benchmarks.”

#The ‘Watchlist’: Specific sectors on the radar

He pointed that some of the key sectors to watch include

1. Power and Ancillaries: Energizing the Next Cycle

2. High-Conviction Large Caps: The 20% Valuation Gap

3. Banking Giants: Capitalizing on the FCNR Swap Arbitrage

4. The Mega IPO Pipeline: Pre-empting Institutional Giants

According to him, the “high profile listings including the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—which recently formalized its draft prospects with SEBI—alongside SBI Mutual Fund (AMC) and Jio Platforms are set to redefine market capitalisations.”

# The Contrarian View

Choksey doesn’t have any specific contrarian bet at the moment.

Conclusion

Most of the fund managers are betting on India’s resilience despite the global headwinds. According to most the investment landscape continues to present both opportunities and risks and bias is building in favour of small and midcaps. Though they continue to see precious metals as an ‘insurance against volatility,’ many have pared down their allocation in commodities.

The investment in US advice comes across as one of the most striking contrarian bets in the current setup. The upcoming mega IPOs in the second half including NSE, Jio is what the street is watching out for.

Disclaimer: Investment portfolios and asset allocations discussed in this feature represent the professional opinions of the respective fund managers and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations from this publication. Equity investments, mutual funds, ETFs, international allocations, and high-yield credit instruments are subject to significant market, currency, and regulatory risks, and past performance or model allocations are not indicators of guaranteed future returns. Given the inclusion of cross-border investments (subject to LRS limits) and diversified asset classes, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor or qualified wealth manager before making any personal investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.