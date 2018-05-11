How rising oil price is killing Donald Trump’s tax cut; here’s what Morgan Stanley, Moody’s saying

With the oil prices surging, gasoline prices are expected to rise too.

This week US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, unleashing the fear of a further rise in the international oil price — at least by $6.20 a barrel. And with the oil prices surging, gasoline prices are expected to rise too, which Morgan Stanley says is eating into the tax cut benefit announced by Donald Trump in December.

“While the tax cuts have lifted take-home pay for the vast majority of workers, rising gasoline prices are eating into that benefit,” US Today quoted Morgan Stanley as saying. Rating agency Moody’s also has a similar observation: rising gasoline price could consume as much as 50% the average household’s tax benefit this year, according to the New York Post.

“For every penny increase [in the price of gasoline] the cost to the American consumer is $1 billion,” Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics told the Post. The decision to exit the nuclear deal came at a time when the oil market was already witnessing a tighter supply and price rally on the back of production cuts by OPEC members and non-members led by Russia. Energy analysts say that the gas price follows oil price, and is expected to shot up too after the deal.

American Automobile Association says that gas prices will likely go up another 20 to 25% per gallon. Latest data from Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) show that consumer gasoline demand was 9.857 million b/d in the month of April, highest level ever recorded in this month. It exceeded typical summer demand measurements.