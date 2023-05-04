How Rekha, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stake in favourite stock Titan fell sharply since 2016, rose again last FY

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as the ‘Big Bull’, made a wise investment in Tata Group’s Titan in FY 2003, buying shares for just Rs 40 each. This investment proved to be a success, with Jhunjhunwala and his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, owning as much as 8.75% of the company’s shares by March 2016. However, Trendlyne data shows that Jhunjhunwala had been gradually reducing their stake in the company, and his family’s combined shareholding fell to 5.05% by the end of the 2021-2022 financial year.

Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s stake in Titan Ltd.

Quarter Shareholding Number of shares held Mar 2023 5.29% 46,945,970 Mar 2022 5.05% 44,850,970 Mar 2021 5.06% 44,900,970 Mar 2020 5.53% 49,050,970 Mar 2019 5.72% 62,451,220 Mar 2018 8.46% 75,108,220 Mar 2017 8.57% 76,026,220 Mar 2016 8.75% 77,657,220

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s combined stake in the company was at its highest in March 2016 at 8.75%. However, their shareholding has been falling steadily since then, with their stake reaching lows of 5.05% in March 2022, marking a decline of 3.7 percentage points in six years. The Jhunjhunwalas’ stake in Titan rose again in the last financial year, to 5.29% at the end of March. During the fiscal year, their Titan stake went up to as high as 5.54% at the end of September.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s equity portfolio, including his Titan stake, was transferred to his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala after his demise in August 2022. Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 4.69 crore shares in Titan as of March-end, which values her stake in the company at Rs 12,460 crore at current price of Rs 2,654.

Titan Ltd’s Q4FY23 financial performance

On Wednesday, Titan’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 soared 40% on-year and the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. Titan’s jewellery division revenue jumped 24% to Rs 7,576 crore in the March quarter and the watches and wearables segment recorded a revenue of Rs 871 crore, up 40%, backed by strong growth in the analog watches segment and a multi-fold increase in wearables. Titan shares have risen 6% in the past one month and over 17% in the last one year. The jewellery major’s share price surged 1.15% intraday, touching a high of Rs 2,694.25. However the scrip is trading at a discount of 3.4% from its 52-week high of Rs 2,791 per share.