How Jeff Bezos’ Amazon beat large retailers by adopting the internet in early 1990s

Jeff Bezos beat large retailers by adopting the internet in the early 1990s through a combination of innovative thinking, strategic planning, and execution. At the time, most retailers were operating through brick-and-mortar stores, with very little online presence. However, Bezos saw the potential of the internet as a new sales channel, and he realised that by leveraging its reach, he could offer a much wider selection of products to customers than traditional retailers could.

To achieve this, Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, which was initially an online bookstore. By creating a website that was easy to use and offering a vast selection of books at competitive prices, he was able to attract a large number of customers quickly. He also invested in technology to streamline operations and reduce costs, allowing him to offer even lower prices and better service to customers.

In addition, Jeff Bezos focused heavily on customer service, which was a significant departure from the norm in the retail industry. He believed that by offering excellent customer service, he could differentiate Amazon from its competitors and build a loyal customer base. “We’re not competitor obsessed, we’re customer obsessed. We start with what the customer needs and we work backwards,” said Jeff Bezos. This led to the development of features such as personalised recommendations.

Amazon’s use of data and analytics gave it a significant edge over its competitors. Bezos recognised the power of data in understanding customer behaviour and preferences, and he invested in building sophisticated algorithms and analytics tools to track and analyse customer data. This allowed Amazon to tailor its offerings and marketing strategies to individual customers, and to make data-driven decisions about pricing, inventory, and product development.

Another critical factor in Amazon’s success was its ability to scale quickly. Bezos recognised that in order to establish a dominant position in the market, he needed to expand rapidly and establish a presence in multiple categories. To achieve this, he invested heavily in infrastructure, including warehouses and distribution centres, and launched new product lines and services at a rapid pace. This allowed Amazon to offer a wide range of products to customers, often at lower prices than traditional retailers.

Jeff Bezos leveraged the internet in many ways to build Amazon into the giant it is today. By recognising the potential of online shopping, personalisation, reviews, infrastructure, and cloud computing, Bezos was able to create a company that has revolutionised the retail industry and beyond.