MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HOV Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1989PLC014448 and registration number is 014448. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹63.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HOV Services Ltd. is 26.43 and PB ratio of HOV Services Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HOV Services Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HOV Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹65.60 and 52-week low of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.