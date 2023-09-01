Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

HOV Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HOV SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹50.25 Closed
4.912.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HOV Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹50.25
₹50.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.15₹65.60
₹50.25
Open Price
₹48.50
Prev. Close
₹47.90
Volume
36,665

HOV Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.17
  • R252.08
  • R353.92
  • Pivot
    49.33
  • S148.42
  • S246.58
  • S345.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.1747.82
  • 1055.547.73
  • 2055.7847.85
  • 5057.6548.11
  • 10054.5447.65
  • 20055.3148.15

HOV Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

HOV Services Ltd. Share Holdings

HOV Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HOV Services Ltd.

HOV Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1989PLC014448 and registration number is 014448. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parvinder S Chadha
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rajadhyaksha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harjit Singh Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on HOV Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HOV Services Ltd.?

The market cap of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹63.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HOV Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HOV Services Ltd. is 26.43 and PB ratio of HOV Services Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HOV Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HOV Services Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HOV Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HOV Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹65.60 and 52-week low of HOV Services Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data