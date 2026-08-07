Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Housing Development & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.58 Closed
-1.86₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Housing Development & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.54₹1.61
₹1.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.57₹3.38
₹1.58
Open Price
₹1.58
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
1,80,957

Source: Dion Global

Housing Development & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Housing Development & Infrastructure		-4.82-8.14-24.04-42.34-49.52-19.06-20.55
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Housing Development & Infrastructure has declined 49.52% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Housing Development & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Housing Development & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Housing Development & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.651.65
101.671.66
201.691.68
501.791.78
1001.981.95
2002.332.3

Source: Dion Global

Housing Development & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Housing Development & Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 17.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Housing Development & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 25, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTHousing Dev.&Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTHousing Dev.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Of Directors Held On 13Th April, 2026 Has Been Adjourned. The Rev
Mar 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTHousing Dev.&Infra. - Adjournment Of Meeting Of Directors Held On 13Th March, 2026
Mar 13, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTHousing Dev.&Infra. - Adjournment Of Meeting Of Directors Scheduled On 13Th March, 2026
Mar 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTHousing Dev.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter An

Source: Dion Global

About Housing Development & Infrastructure

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1996PLC101379 and registration number is 101379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 474.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarang Wadhawan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hazari Lal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Baliga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Mohan Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Housing Development & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Housing Development & Infrastructure?

The Housing Development & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹74.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Housing Development & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing Development & Infrastructure are ₹1.61 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing Development & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing Development & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Housing Development & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Housing Development & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -23.56% over 3 months, -49.2% over 1 year, -18.89% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure are 0.83 and 0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Housing Development & Infrastructure News

More Housing Development & Infrastructure News
Market Pulse