Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.60₹2.75
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.25₹7.35
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
5,39,711

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.7
  • R22.8
  • R32.85
  • Pivot
    2.65
  • S12.55
  • S22.5
  • S32.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.692.7
  • 105.732.69
  • 205.822.68
  • 506.032.93
  • 1005.743.48
  • 2005.814.18

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.646.12-34.18-56.67-54.39-92.50
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jun, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1996PLC101379 and registration number is 101379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 474.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sarang Wadhawan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hazari Lal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Baliga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Mohan Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -6.24 and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.35 and 52-week low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

