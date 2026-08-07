What is the share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Housing Development & Infrastructure? The Housing Development & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure? The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹74.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Housing Development & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing Development & Infrastructure are ₹1.61 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing Development & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing Development & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.57 as on .

How has the Housing Development & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Housing Development & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -23.56% over 3 months, -49.2% over 1 year, -18.89% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure are 0.83 and 0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global