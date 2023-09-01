Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|10.64
|6.12
|-34.18
|-56.67
|-54.39
|-92.50
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1996PLC101379 and registration number is 101379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 474.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -6.24 and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.35 and 52-week low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.