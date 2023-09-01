What is the Market Cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -6.24 and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on .