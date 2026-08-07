Here's the live share price of Housing Development & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Housing Development & Infrastructure
|-4.82
|-8.14
|-24.04
|-42.34
|-49.52
|-19.06
|-20.55
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Housing Development & Infrastructure has declined 49.52% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Housing Development & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.65
|1.65
|10
|1.67
|1.66
|20
|1.69
|1.68
|50
|1.79
|1.78
|100
|1.98
|1.95
|200
|2.33
|2.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Housing Development & Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 17.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 25, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Housing Dev.&Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Housing Dev.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Of Directors Held On 13Th April, 2026 Has Been Adjourned. The Rev
|Mar 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Housing Dev.&Infra. - Adjournment Of Meeting Of Directors Held On 13Th March, 2026
|Mar 13, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Housing Dev.&Infra. - Adjournment Of Meeting Of Directors Scheduled On 13Th March, 2026
|Mar 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Housing Dev.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter An
Source: Dion Global
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1996PLC101379 and registration number is 101379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 474.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Housing Development & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹74.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing Development & Infrastructure are ₹1.61 and ₹1.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing Development & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Housing Development & Infrastructure is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Housing Development & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -23.56% over 3 months, -49.2% over 1 year, -18.89% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure are 0.83 and 0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global