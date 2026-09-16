India’s hotel sector is heading into the festive, wedding and winter travel period with very different stories playing out across listed hotel companies. From industry leaders such as IHCL and Leela to names such as Lemon Tree and Chalet Hotels, the hospitality sector is preparing for a period of stronger travel demand, with room rates, new capacity and property-level execution likely to shape the earnings trajectory.

IHCL is approaching a 650-hotel network, Leela is operating in a luxury segment where a small share of room nights generates a much larger share of industry room revenue, while Lemon Tree’s renovated Keys rooms are already commanding higher rates. Chalet is nearing the end of construction work at Powai, Royal Orchid is adding rooms largely through management and franchise contracts, and SAMHI is approaching 80% occupancy.

Juniper Hotels has a specific near-term catalyst at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The property has around 2.25 lakh sq ft of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) space, and analysts expect it to capture some business while Trident BKC undergoes renovation. The company is also moving towards the opening of its Bengaluru property, with further projects planned in Kaziranga, Guwahati and Delhi.

FinancialExpress.com spoke with analysts tracking hotel stocks to understand which listed hotel companies have the most interesting earnings catalysts going into the festive and wedding season.

IHCL has almost 650 hotels in its sights

IHCL is entering H2 FY27 with one of the industry’s largest hotel pipelines. The company had 382 operational hotels and almost 265 hotels in the pipeline after Q1 FY27, according to its investor presentation.

A pipeline that can keep adding rooms

The expansion is not limited to its flagship luxury brands. IHCL signed 20 hotels and opened 11 during Q1 FY27, with 17 of the signings under Gateway, Ginger and Tree of Life.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said during the July 21, 2026 earnings call that leisure markets such as Rajasthan and Goa were seeing particularly strong domestic demand. Management also said July was pacing ahead of Q1, with expectations of a strong Q2.

The asset-light model gives the pipeline another source of earnings. Management fee income increased 26% to Rs 168 crore in Q1, according to the company’s investor presentation.

Analysts see IHCL as the preferred large-cap name

Uttam Kumar Srimal, Deputy Head – Fundamental Research at Axis Direct, calls IHCL his preferred hotel-sector pick.

“IHCL: Remains our preferred pick, anchored by its strong brand portfolio, diversified geographical footprint, asset-light expansion strategy, and consistent room additions,” Srimal said.

Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President – Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, also prefers IHCL within the large-cap hospitality universe. He cited pricing power across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger, healthy same-store RevPAR momentum, the expanding asset-light portfolio and exposure to weddings, luxury leisure and corporate travel.

Leela is selling more than hotel rooms

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is benefiting from its position in a part of the hotel industry where room supply is relatively limited, but revenue generation is much higher. The company’s Q1 FY27 material also points to growing contributions from F&B, management fees and properties being added across its portfolio.

Luxury supply is small, but the revenue pool is much bigger

One of the most revealing facts in Leela’s investor presentation is the relationship between luxury hotel supply and industry revenue. The company said luxury hotels account for only about 12% of industry room nights but nearly 24% of industry room revenue.

Its six owned hotels recorded 67.5% occupancy in Q1 FY27, while ADR increased 10% and RevPAR rose 17%.

Guests who are not staying at the hotel are also becoming important

Leela’s earnings call provided another interesting detail. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, said during the July 31, 2026 earnings call that more than half of F&B revenue at its city hotels came from non-resident guests.

The company is therefore earning from restaurants, bars and other experiences even when the customer is not booking a room. F&B revenue rose 25% to about Rs 132–133 crore in Q1 and represented 38% of operating revenue.

Leela is also expanding its luxury portfolio. Its presentation showed more than 1,000 keys across Bandhavgarh, Ayodhya, Agra, Ranthambore, Sikkim and BKC Mumbai in the pipeline, alongside projects in Jaisalmer and Luxury Residences Mumbai. Bhatnagar also said the company had seen a sharp improvement at Coorg after acquisition, with ADR nearly doubling and the asset breaking even operationally during the quarter.

Analyst sees a pure-play luxury opportunity

Agrawal prefers Leela among the broader hospitality names. He described it as a pure-play luxury hospitality franchise, with properties that are highly sought after for destination weddings, premium social events and affluent leisure travel.

He also pointed to limited luxury hotel supply in major markets as a reason the company can continue to capture higher room rates during peak demand periods.

Chalet is waiting for Powai to come back

Chalet Hotels has been dealing with disruption at Powai while simultaneously expanding its commercial real estate footprint. The property-level pressure comes as the company adds a sizeable commercial component alongside its hotel operations.

Construction has temporarily hurt an asset that is getting much larger

According to the company’s investor presentation, the existing Powai commercial component is more than 90% occupied and generates annual EBITDA of close to Rs 130 crore. Another roughly 0.9 million sq ft is being added.

During the July 30, 2026 earnings call, Shwetank Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chalet Hotels, said construction had created temporary pressure at the property, but the company expected improvement as the work neared completion.

The hotel business still managed 6.5% RevPAR growth in Q1, driven by an 8.5% increase in ADR. Resort RevPAR rose 19%.

Banquet capacity could help during weddings

Chalet is also expanding its banquet facilities. Management said connectivity to the Westin banquet facility was expected by the end of Q1, while the banquet expansion could eventually triple available facilities.

The company also discussed Nox, its sky lounge, which management described as a previously underutilised space. Nox is now generating around Rs 10 million a month within its first year.

Srimal prefers Chalet along with IHCL.

“Chalet Hotels: Offers an attractive blend of premium hospitality assets, improving RevPAR, and operational leverage, complemented by its commercial real-estate portfolio,” he said.

SAMHI is getting close to the point where room rates matter more

SAMHI Hotels is entering the stronger travel period with less spare room inventory than it had a year ago. Portfolio occupancy reached 79.3% in Q1 FY27, while occupancy crossed 90% on 36% of the days during the quarter.

Occupancy has already reached nearly 80%

Domestic travellers accounted for 82% of room nights, up from 78% a year earlier, according to the company’s presentation. Same-store RevPAR increased 9.6% to Rs 5,220.

During the August 4, 2026 earnings call, Ashish Jakhanwala, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SAMHI Hotels, said the company’s hotels were concentrated around office markets where leasing activity remained healthy.

With fewer empty rooms available, higher ADR can contribute more to revenue without requiring a similar increase in occupied rooms. Management said July’s revenue growth was split between rate and occupancy, while cautioning that one month was not enough to establish a trend.

Analyst sees a strong operating-leverage play

Agrawal sees SAMHI as a relatively high operating-leverage play among smaller listed hotel companies.

“With occupancy approaching 80% and RevPAR continuing to grow at high single digit, the portfolio appears well placed to benefit from further room-rate gains,” Agrawal said.

He added that the largely fixed-cost nature of hotel operations means a further improvement in RevPAR could have a disproportionate impact on EBITDA as additional room revenue flows through the existing cost base.

Agrawal also picked SAMHI among the less discussed hotel names because of its “strong turnaround and operating leverage story coupled with comfortable valuations”.

Lemon Tree’s renovation bet is moving into the payoff phase

Lemon Tree Hotels has spent the past several quarters renovating its Keys portfolio, and the latest presentation shows what the spending is producing. The more renovated rooms return to the operating pool, the company has an opportunity to charge higher rates without having to build an entirely new hotel.

Keys rooms are already earning more

Keys RevPAR rose 19% year-on-year in Q1 FY27. Occupancy increased 350 basis points to 67%, while ARR climbed 13% to Rs 4,311. Hotel-level EBITDAR per room increased 29%.

The renovation programme is not finished. Lemon Tree renovated around 300 rooms during Q1 at a cost of roughly Rs 10 crore and expected to complete a similar number during Q2. About two-thirds of the Keys renovation programme was complete by June.

Management says the ARR target is now close

Patanjali Keswani, Executive Chairman, Lemon Tree Hotels, said during the August 10, 2026 earnings call that Keys was approaching the ARR target management had set when the renovation programme began.

“Keys, what we said about 1.5-2 years ago when we started the renovation was that we are targeting Keys to achieve Red Fox ARRs, which was, if I remember right, Rs. 4,500, and we are close to that now,” Keswani said.

Lemon Tree is also building its fee income business. Management and franchise fees from third-party hotels increased 42% in Q1, while total management fees rose 21%. The company opened six managed and franchised hotels with 334 rooms and signed 13 more covering 1,020 rooms.

Aurika adds another future source of room revenue. Aurika Shimla, a 90-room property, was nearing opening, while Aurika Shillong, Aurika Varanasi and Aurika Nehru Place in Delhi form part of the longer pipeline.

Analysts see more room for the renovation cycle

Prashant Biyani, Research Analyst at Elara Securities, sees renovated rooms and lower renovation spending as the key Lemon Tree catalyst.

“RevPAR growth from renovated rooms and lower renovation expense in future would be the value unlocking drivers,” Biyani said.

When asked for an under-the-radar hotel stock over the next 6–12 months, Biyani again chose Lemon Tree Hotels, citing higher RevPAR growth from renovated rooms and lower renovation expense.

Agrawal said “we believe Lemon Tree is most under-priced”, citing rising management fee income, margin normalisation after renovation spending, earnings from Aurika properties and occupancy gains as potential drivers.

Royal Orchid is adding rooms without owning every hotel

Royal Orchid Hotels is pursuing a room-addition strategy that relies heavily on properties owned by other parties. More than 3,600 rooms were under development as of June 2026, with the majority coming through management contracts and franchises.

The pipeline is largely management-led

The company added five hotels and 237 keys in Q1 and had more than 50 hotels signed for opening over the following 18–24 months.

During the August 14, 2026 post-results call, Amit Jaiswal, Chief Financial Officer, Royal Orchid Hotels, said most upcoming properties were being added through managed and franchise arrangements.

“So the growth from there will be in the managed segment,” Jaiswal said. “We get a management fees from these hotels.”

The company is also premiumising around 1,000 five-star keys and building its ICONIQA upper-upscale brand.

Weddings and leisure are the near-term demand triggers

Royal Orchid reported Q1 consolidated revenue of about Rs 107 crore, up 36%, while EBITDA rose 39% to around Rs 33 crore.

Agrawal expects Royal Orchid to benefit from its presence across leisure destinations, wedding-focused resorts and pilgrimage markets during the festive period.

He said Royal Orchid could “emerge as a strong near-term beneficiary of the ongoing festive and wedding season”.

Juniper has a rival renovation working in its favour

Juniper Hotels has a specific near-term catalyst at its largest property, Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The hotel has around 2.25 lakh sq ft of MICE space, according to the company’s investor presentation.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai could capture diverted MICE business

The timing makes that space particularly relevant. Trident BKC is undergoing renovation of its F&B portfolio, creating a temporary gap for large events.

Biyani of Elara Securities expects Juniper’s largest property to benefit.

“Juniper Hotels….Its largest property i.e. Grand Hyatt will benefit from more influx of MICE business. Trident BKC is unlikely to host large MICE events for the next 1-1.5 years due to renovation of their F&B portfolio,” Biyani said.

The opportunity is therefore tied to a specific property development rather than only to broader hotel demand. If large events move away from Trident BKC during the renovation period, Grand Hyatt Mumbai will be competing for that business.

Bengaluru could provide the next earnings boost

Juniper’s presentation shows eight existing hotel assets with 2,133 keys and four upcoming assets with another 1,208 keys. Westin Bengaluru is targeted for 2027, followed by Bengaluru Phase II, Kaziranga, Guwahati and New Delhi developments over the following years.

Amit Kumar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees Bengaluru as an important addition to the company’s earnings base.

“First, its Bengaluru asset is on track to turn operational, which has potential to give a significant step up to company’s EBITDA apart from adding diversification to the revenue,” Kumar said.

He expects the festive and wedding period to release demand that was deferred earlier in the year.

“Second, a strong wedding and festive season is expected to unlock demand that got deferred earlier in the year.”

Kumar also sees a longer runway from the development pipeline.

“And third, the company has a long growth trajectory building in the background due to a luxury resort under construction in Kaziranga, a large Grand Hyatt-branded property coming up in Guwahati, and a new hotel planned near Delhi’s airport-adjacent Dwarka belt.”

“Collectively, these give Juniper a multi-year growth story that the market hasn’t fully priced in yet,” Kumar said.

What to watch across the seven stocks

Company Interesting company development H2 FY27 catalyst IHCL Almost 265 hotels in pipeline against 382 operational New openings and domestic leisure demand Leela Luxury segment produces nearly twice its share of room revenue Premium rates, weddings and leisure Chalet Another 0.9 million sq ft coming up at Powai Property recovery and banquet demand SAMHI Occupancy at 79.3%, with 36% of Q1 days above 90% Higher room rates and operating leverage Lemon Tree Two-thirds of Keys renovation complete Renovated-room RevPAR and lower renovation spending Royal Orchid Majority of 3,600-plus development rooms are asset-light Festive and wedding demand Juniper 2.25 lakh sq ft of MICE space at Grand Hyatt Mumbai MICE diversion and Bengaluru opening

The festive season could separate the pricing winners

The hotel demand cycle is entering its busiest stretch with several sources of travel spending arriving together. Srimal expects festive travel, winter holidays and weddings to support hotel demand through H2 FY27, while domestic leisure travel remains strong and MICE activity and recovering international travel add further support.

“We remain bullish on the hotel sector, as the upcoming festive season, winter holidays, and wedding season are poised to drive a meaningful demand uplift through H2FY27. Domestic leisure travel remains robust, while weddings, MICE activity, and a gradual recovery in international travel will provide additional support,” Srimal said.

He also said festive bookings and room rates were running ahead of last year, with high-demand leisure hotels already seeing room rates around 8–10% higher year-on-year. Srimal cited ICRA’s projection of premium hotel occupancy at 72–74% for FY27, with ARR at Rs 8,600–8,800 and industry-wide RevPAR growth in the high-single-digit range.

The company commentary shows that the demand period will affect properties differently. IHCL has strong domestic leisure exposure, Chalet is approaching the completion of work at Powai and expanding banquet capacity, Leela has luxury and non-room revenue exposure, SAMHI is entering the period with high occupancy, Lemon Tree is still completing its Keys renovation, Royal Orchid has a management-led room pipeline, and Juniper has the Grand Hyatt Mumbai MICE opportunity alongside its Bengaluru opening.

Hotel stocks ahead of festive season: Analyst views

Analyst Preferred names Specific call Uttam Kumar Srimal, Axis Direct IHCL, Chalet IHCL is the preferred pick Sunny Agrawal, SBI Securities IHCL, Leela, Chalet, SAMHI Lemon Tree is “most under-priced”; SAMHI is the less-discussed pick Prashant Biyani, Elara Securities Juniper, Lemon Tree Juniper for MICE; Lemon Tree for renovated-room growth Amit Kumar, HDFC Securities Juniper Bengaluru, seasonal demand and the longer pipeline

Risks remain property-specific

The demand outlook is favourable, but international travel remains a variable for companies with exposure to foreign guests and corporate travel. Leela and IHCL both discussed the effect of geopolitical disruptions and weaker international arrivals during Q1, although domestic demand remained supportive.

Execution also needs attention. New hotels take time to reach mature occupancy and room rates, while renovations temporarily remove rooms from sale. Royal Orchid’s Q1 results showed how finance costs, depreciation and newer-property ramp-up can weigh on PAT even when revenue and EBITDA are growing strongly.

Chalet still has to complete its Powai and Vashi work, while Juniper’s upcoming properties carry construction and commissioning timelines. Lemon Tree’s remaining Keys renovation also needs to deliver further improvement as more rooms are brought into the renovated inventory.

Conclusion

The seven hotel stocks offer different ways to participate in the same demand cycle. IHCL has a large room-addition pipeline, Leela operates in a luxury segment where a relatively small share of room nights generates a much larger share of room revenue.

Chalet combines premium hotels with commercial real estate, SAMHI is approaching a level of occupancy where room rates become increasingly important, Lemon Tree is moving through the payoff phase of its Keys renovation.

Royal Orchid is adding capacity largely through management and franchise contracts, and Juniper has a specific MICE opportunity at Grand Hyatt Mumbai alongside its Bengaluru pipeline.

Analyst views also vary across these companies and in most cases focuses on specific company-level catalysts.

Disclaimer

Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser or other SEBI-registered financial professional before making any investment decision. The views and opinions expressed by analysts and company management in this article are their own and are based on the information, assumptions and expectations available to them at the time of their comments. The information presented here is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell any security, or a guarantee of future performance. Hotel-sector demand, occupancy, room rates, RevPAR, earnings, project timelines, valuations and other operating outcomes can change materially due to economic conditions, travel trends, competition, costs, interest rates, geopolitical developments, airline capacity, regulatory changes and company-specific factors. Past performance and management guidance do not guarantee future results, and readers should independently evaluate the relevant risks and seek professional advice before taking any investment decision.