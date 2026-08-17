Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231MH2009PLC222156 and registration number is 222156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2449.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.