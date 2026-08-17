Horizon Industrial Parks has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 17, 2026 and will close on Aug 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹57.00-60.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Logistics
|-7.7
|-4.22
|87.7
|79.95
|82.33
|51.41
|35.07
|Container Corporation of India
|4.32
|6.92
|1.58
|4.62
|-2.01
|-0.32
|-0.51
|Delhivery
|-2.87
|-7.76
|-3.37
|9.95
|-1.18
|3.45
|-3.04
|Shadowfax Technologies
|4.18
|22.22
|33.28
|107.56
|128.52
|31.72
|17.97
|BlackBuck
|-1.13
|-1.33
|7.62
|-9.28
|-1.01
|29.99
|17.04
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-7.77
|-10.97
|8.89
|-1.6
|-7.22
|-15.01
|-9.3
|VRL Logistics
|5.31
|28.75
|19.45
|4
|5.73
|-4.45
|12.94
|Mahindra Logistics
|0.7
|4.4
|12.31
|0.48
|24.94
|5.37
|-8.63
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-3.75
|-5.7
|2.47
|-2.88
|-1.21
|-0.57
|-0.01
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.9
|-7.33
|-3.04
|-6.14
|-19.42
|-11.83
|-5.38
|TCI Express
|0.95
|-0.56
|9.14
|0.28
|-19.48
|-26.58
|-16.02
|Allcargo Logistics
|7.99
|24.69
|13.64
|11.73
|-70.14
|-47.99
|-29.15
|Navkar Corporation
|-0.13
|-14.3
|5.73
|2.93
|-17.81
|19.23
|17.78
|Allcargo Global
|7.73
|7.27
|-28.66
|-28.66
|-28.66
|-10.65
|-6.53
|Tejas Cargo India
|10.59
|14.9
|1.95
|41.5
|43.82
|35.75
|20.13
|Sical Logistics
|12.84
|28.55
|79.84
|56.22
|34.9
|10.87
|64.71
|Western Carriers (India)
|-2.16
|-9.16
|-13.05
|-28.53
|-24.48
|-18.43
|-11.5
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.36
|11.35
|40.9
|34.03
|-1.6
|62.52
|62.21
|Ritco Logistics
|-0.59
|9.16
|8.1
|29.2
|6.93
|8.11
|20.01
Source: Dion Global
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231MH2009PLC222156 and registration number is 222156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2449.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global