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Horizon Industrial Parks Share Price

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Horizon Industrial Parks has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 17, 2026 and will close on Aug 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 57.00-60.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Horizon Industrial Parks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Horizon Industrial Parks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Logistics		-7.7-4.2287.779.9582.3351.4135.07
Container Corporation of India		4.326.921.584.62-2.01-0.32-0.51
Delhivery		-2.87-7.76-3.379.95-1.183.45-3.04
Shadowfax Technologies		4.1822.2233.28107.56128.5231.7217.97
BlackBuck		-1.13-1.337.62-9.28-1.0129.9917.04
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-7.77-10.978.89-1.6-7.22-15.01-9.3
VRL Logistics		5.3128.7519.4545.73-4.4512.94
Mahindra Logistics		0.74.412.310.4824.945.37-8.63
Sindhu Trade Links		-3.75-5.72.47-2.88-1.21-0.57-0.01
Gateway Distriparks		-2.9-7.33-3.04-6.14-19.42-11.83-5.38
TCI Express		0.95-0.569.140.28-19.48-26.58-16.02
Allcargo Logistics		7.9924.6913.6411.73-70.14-47.99-29.15
Navkar Corporation		-0.13-14.35.732.93-17.8119.2317.78
Allcargo Global		7.737.27-28.66-28.66-28.66-10.65-6.53
Tejas Cargo India		10.5914.91.9541.543.8235.7520.13
Sical Logistics		12.8428.5579.8456.2234.910.8764.71
Western Carriers (India)		-2.16-9.16-13.05-28.53-24.48-18.43-11.5
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.3611.3540.934.03-1.662.5262.21
Ritco Logistics		-0.599.168.129.26.938.1120.01

Source: Dion Global

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About Horizon Industrial Parks

Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231MH2009PLC222156 and registration number is 222156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2449.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Anshu Prakash
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Urvish Jayantilal Rambhia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Asheesh Mohta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Michael David Holland
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director

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