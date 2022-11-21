Honda Power, Kirloskar Industries among 111 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 71 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Monday. The BSE Sensex after opening red continued to trade lower, down 0.8%, at 61,139. The NSE Nifty is also in the red at 18,153, giving up the 18,200 level, to trade 0.8% or 154 points down. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media are in the red, with Nifty IT down 1.26%, Nifty Realty down 0.9% and Nifty Auto down 0.45%. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Britannia are among the top gainers intraday, with BPCL up 2%. SBI Life, Grasim, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and TCS are among the top losers of the day, with SBI Life down 2.1% and Grasim down 1.7%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 111 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. West Leisure Resorts, Zim Laboratories, Revathi Equipment, Timken India, Panama Petrochem, Lumax Industries, Lerthai Finance, Kirloskar Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Honda India Power, G M Polyplast, Apollo Micro Systems and many others were among those to hit these highs. On the flip side, 71 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Infobean, Sudarshan Chemicals, Rupa and Co, Quess Corp, Jet Airways, Voltas, Sanofi, Indigo Paints, Delhivery, HIL were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 53 stocks hit their 52-week highs including Alicon Castalloy, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bohra Industries, Honda India Power, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Lumax Industries, Kirloskar Industries, TVS Srichakra among others. Alternatively, 58 stocks including Delhivery, Easy Trip Planners, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, HIL, Jet Airways, Motilal Oswal Financial Services among others were the stocks at 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Delhivery, Godawari Power And Ispat (GPIL), Skipper, Swan Energy, GP Petroleums, Finolex Cables, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank are among the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Ease My Trip, ACC, Bank Of Maharashtra, Hercules Hoists, Escorts, IIFL were among the volume toppers on BSE.