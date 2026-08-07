Here's the live share price of Homesfy Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Homesfy Realty
|3.50
|8.12
|5.90
|-25.25
|-55.62
|-32.85
|-15.91
|DLF
|-2.62
|-1.40
|3.74
|-4.34
|-15.49
|9.49
|13.41
|Lodha Developers
|-2.03
|10.53
|25.98
|11.77
|-0.30
|18.81
|23.21
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-1.94
|-5.29
|6.83
|-0.28
|-2.74
|39.46
|35.08
|Phoenix Mills
|0.12
|-8.66
|3.61
|8.30
|30.11
|30.65
|34.29
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.88
|-6.89
|5.97
|13.47
|10.21
|17.31
|20.47
|Godrej Properties
|-1.70
|1.32
|10.19
|14.91
|1.28
|9.85
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-1.38
|14.46
|10.79
|9.14
|12.68
|46.16
|55.82
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.30
|12.69
|0.36
|-3.89
|-18.67
|9.61
|17.92
|Sobha
|-2.42
|-7.92
|-7.72
|-13.56
|-14.17
|31.70
|17.92
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.21
|2.58
|-11.23
|-11.95
|-27.58
|20.50
|11.84
|Swan Corp
|0.08
|-6.72
|-13.32
|-26.59
|-27.47
|6.57
|18.68
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.14
|27.14
|26.25
|24.14
|-6.05
|-1.71
|-1.03
|Embassy Developments
|3.11
|1.92
|-9.89
|-6.51
|-36.15
|-3.18
|-15.07
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-1.55
|4.22
|12.03
|2.63
|11.45
|-6.36
|10.99
|Max Estates
|0.99
|-10.43
|-5.20
|-2.23
|-11.61
|11.95
|7.01
|Ganesh Housing
|2.72
|-9.99
|8.97
|4.27
|-13.61
|20.39
|45.62
|Kalpataru
|-3.61
|-3.56
|-22.94
|-14.16
|-21.27
|-12.80
|-7.89
|Puravankara
|0.75
|-3.32
|-4.26
|-13.52
|-21.94
|28.28
|15.18
|Raymond Realty
|7.29
|2.69
|8.63
|42.03
|7.07
|-10.71
|-6.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Homesfy Realty has declined 55.62% compared to peers like DLF (-15.49%), Lodha Developers (-0.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Homesfy Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.41%) and Lodha Developers (23.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.51
|119.22
|10
|116.36
|117.31
|20
|112.98
|115.87
|50
|120.96
|121.65
|100
|136.28
|141.16
|200
|184.37
|195.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Homesfy Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Homesfy Realty fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Homesfy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100MH2011PLC217134 and registration number is 217134. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty is ₹121.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Homesfy Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Homesfy Realty is ₹39.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Homesfy Realty are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homesfy Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homesfy Realty is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of Homesfy Realty is ₹100.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Homesfy Realty has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 8.12% for the past month, 5.9% over 3 months, -55.62% over 1 year, -32.85% across 3 years, and -15.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty are -1.91 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global