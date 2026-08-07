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Homesfy Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOMESFY REALTY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Homesfy Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.10 Closed
1.72₹ 2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Homesfy Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹121.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.70₹289.90
₹121.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹119.05

Source: Dion Global

Homesfy Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Homesfy Realty		3.508.125.90-25.25-55.62-32.85-15.91
DLF		-2.62-1.403.74-4.34-15.499.4913.41
Lodha Developers		-2.0310.5325.9811.77-0.3018.8123.21
Prestige Estates Projects		-1.94-5.296.83-0.28-2.7439.4635.08
Phoenix Mills		0.12-8.663.618.3030.1130.6534.29
Oberoi Realty		-2.88-6.895.9713.4710.2117.3120.47
Godrej Properties		-1.701.3210.1914.911.289.855.78
Anant Raj		-1.3814.4610.799.1412.6846.1655.82
Brigade Enterprises		0.3012.690.36-3.89-18.679.6117.92
Sobha		-2.42-7.92-7.72-13.56-14.1731.7017.92
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.212.58-11.23-11.95-27.5820.5011.84
Swan Corp		0.08-6.72-13.32-26.59-27.476.5718.68
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.1427.1426.2524.14-6.05-1.71-1.03
Embassy Developments		3.111.92-9.89-6.51-36.15-3.18-15.07
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-1.554.2212.032.6311.45-6.3610.99
Max Estates		0.99-10.43-5.20-2.23-11.6111.957.01
Ganesh Housing		2.72-9.998.974.27-13.6120.3945.62
Kalpataru		-3.61-3.56-22.94-14.16-21.27-12.80-7.89
Puravankara		0.75-3.32-4.26-13.52-21.9428.2815.18
Raymond Realty		7.292.698.6342.037.07-10.71-6.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Homesfy Realty has declined 55.62% compared to peers like DLF (-15.49%), Lodha Developers (-0.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Homesfy Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.41%) and Lodha Developers (23.21%).

Homesfy Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Homesfy Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.51119.22
10116.36117.31
20112.98115.87
50120.96121.65
100136.28141.16
200184.37195.37

Source: Dion Global

Homesfy Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Homesfy Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Homesfy Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Homesfy Realty fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Homesfy Realty

Homesfy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100MH2011PLC217134 and registration number is 217134. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Kukreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Tagra
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jayant Chauhan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Harishankar Bojwani
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Shraboni Mazumde
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Homesfy Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Homesfy Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty is ₹121.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Homesfy Realty?

The Homesfy Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Homesfy Realty?

The market cap of Homesfy Realty is ₹39.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Homesfy Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Homesfy Realty are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Homesfy Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homesfy Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homesfy Realty is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of Homesfy Realty is ₹100.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Homesfy Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Homesfy Realty has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 8.12% for the past month, 5.9% over 3 months, -55.62% over 1 year, -32.85% across 3 years, and -15.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty are -1.91 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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