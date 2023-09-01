Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Homesfy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100MH2011PLC217134 and registration number is 217134. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹129.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹423.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homesfy Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹636.50 and 52-week low of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹263.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.