What is the Market Cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹129.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 3.53 as on .

What is the share price of Homesfy Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹423.00 as on .