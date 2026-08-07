What is the share price of Homesfy Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty is ₹121.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Homesfy Realty? The Homesfy Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Homesfy Realty? The market cap of Homesfy Realty is ₹39.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Homesfy Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Homesfy Realty are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Homesfy Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homesfy Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homesfy Realty is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of Homesfy Realty is ₹100.70 as on .

How has the Homesfy Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Homesfy Realty has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 8.12% for the past month, 5.9% over 3 months, -55.62% over 1 year, -32.85% across 3 years, and -15.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty are -1.91 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global