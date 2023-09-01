Follow Us

HOMESFY REALTY LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | NSE
₹423.00 Closed
-1.17-5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Homesfy Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹418.50₹453.00
₹423.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹263.00₹636.50
₹423.00
Open Price
₹418.50
Prev. Close
₹428.00
Volume
3,000

Homesfy Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1444.5
  • R2466
  • R3479
  • Pivot
    431.5
  • S1410
  • S2397
  • S3375.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.59436.25
  • 1028.8433.44
  • 2014.4426.15
  • 505.76423.52
  • 1002.88430.42
  • 2001.440

Homesfy Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
3.96-10.5221.7761.1725.56192.64192.64
3.04-2.8617.1846.8515.3277.15136.14
4.331.7719.9229.868.87193.88147.54
1.90-1.3128.3118.58-23.2134.31-27.48
-6.16-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Homesfy Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Homesfy Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Homesfy Realty Ltd.

Homesfy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100MH2011PLC217134 and registration number is 217134. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Kukreja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Tagra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayant Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Harishankar Bojwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Subash Idnany
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Homesfy Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹129.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Homesfy Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹423.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Homesfy Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homesfy Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹636.50 and 52-week low of Homesfy Realty Ltd. is ₹263.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

