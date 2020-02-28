Home First Finance Company looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO

The HFC offers loans to salaried as well as self-employed middle- and low-income professionals.

Home First Finance Company (HFFC) plans to tap the capital markets to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), of which Rs 400 crore will be via fresh issue. The financier is looking to raise capital to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR).

Lenders are required to maintain adequate capital buffer so that in times of distress, they have the funds to absorb losses.

HFFC focuses on lending in the affordable housing segment. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 45.20 crore for the year ended March 2019, up from Rs 15.99 crore for FY18. It has gross loan assets of Rs 3,113 crore.

The lender also disclosed the risks that the business faces in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company’s DRHP has highlighted that the housing finance market in India is highly competitive and HFFC competes with banks, small finance banks and non-banking finance companies across different geographies. Many of these competitors have access to more resources, a wider branch and distribution network as well as access to cheaper funding. This may make it easier for competitors to expand and achieve economies of scale. The business model is dependent on interest rates where an increase in the interest rates would decrease its business.

If there is an increase in the interest rates, we pay on our borrowings that we are unable to pass to our customers, we may find it difficult to compete with our competitors,” the housing finance company said in its DRHP.

The HFC offers loans to salaried as well as self-employed middle- and low-income professionals. The share of its loans to self-employed customers stands at 24.6% of its lending.

The DRHP mentions that self-employed customers are more impacted by the ups and downs in the economy. Additionally, the company cautioned that it could face problems in assessing the credit-worthiness of its customers since some of them may not have adequate documents to support their credit histories.

For the fiscal ended March 2019, the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the company stood at Rs 26.8 crore – up from Rs 12.9 crore for FY18. The ratio of NPAs to net loan assets was 0.7%, up from 0.5% for the previous fiscal.

HFFC is a mid-sized lender which was first incorporated in 2010 and has 65 branches in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The company which leverages technology is set to hit the capital markets in 2020, a year which is already witnessing a huge IPO like SBI Cards which will raise Rs 10,355 crore from the bourses.

Last year witnessed bumper IPOs such as that of IRCTC, IndiaMart InterMesh and Metropolis Healthcare.