Here's the live share price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has gained 6.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.54%.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics’s current P/E of 33.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics
|-3.98
|-7.46
|-14.56
|-23.46
|-34.25
|10.73
|6.31
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has declined 34.25% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.89
|97.97
|10
|98.75
|98.28
|20
|97.83
|98.36
|50
|100.37
|100
|100
|103.98
|105.02
|200
|117.32
|114.06
In the latest quarter, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33125KL1993PLC006984 and registration number is 006984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹93.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹93.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics are ₹96.30 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹176.95 and 52-week low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹86.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 4.49% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -37.54% over 1 year, 10.73% across 3 years, and 6.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics are 33.98 and 3.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.