Here's the live share price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.00 Closed
-2.11₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹96.30
₹93.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.15₹176.95
₹93.00
Open Price
₹96.30
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
2,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has gained 6.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.54%.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics’s current P/E of 33.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics		-3.98-7.46-14.56-23.46-34.2510.736.31
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has declined 34.25% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.8997.97
1098.7598.28
2097.8398.36
50100.37100
100103.98105.02
200117.32114.06

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics fact sheet for more information

About Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33125KL1993PLC006984 and registration number is 006984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jolly Cyriac
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishach Sainuddin
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jaya Jolly
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayagosh Unni Srambikkal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopala Kurup Unnikrishna Kurup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sajeev Plavita Gopinathan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tracy Tulassne Caesar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anju Poulose Maliyakkal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Share Price

What is the share price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹93.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

The market cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹93.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics are ₹96.30 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹176.95 and 52-week low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics is ₹86.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 4.49% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -37.54% over 1 year, 10.73% across 3 years, and 6.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics are 33.98 and 3.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics News

