HOAC Foods India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOAC FOODS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of HOAC Foods India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹356.10 Closed
-2.00₹ -7.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:15 PM IST
HOAC Foods India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹356.10₹356.10
₹356.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.00₹399.85
₹356.10
Open Price
₹356.10
Prev. Close
₹363.35
Volume
2,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HOAC Foods India has gained 20.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 206.98%.

HOAC Foods India’s current P/E of 45.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HOAC Foods India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HOAC Foods India		-7.754.033.8260.48194.3036.6220.59
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, HOAC Foods India has gained 194.30% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, HOAC Foods India has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

HOAC Foods India Financials

HOAC Foods India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5379.4371.36
10371.96369.21
20357.24359.59
50338.87342.23
100319.41318.09
200266.18277.65

HOAC Foods India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HOAC Foods India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.71%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HOAC Foods India Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HOAC Foods India fact sheet for more information

About HOAC Foods India

HOAC Foods India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15120DL2018PLC330739 and registration number is 330739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yashwant Thakur
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rambabu Thakur
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gaytri Thakur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HOAC Foods India Share Price

What is the share price of HOAC Foods India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HOAC Foods India is ₹356.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HOAC Foods India?

The HOAC Foods India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of HOAC Foods India?

The market cap of HOAC Foods India is ₹154.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HOAC Foods India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HOAC Foods India are ₹356.10 and ₹356.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HOAC Foods India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HOAC Foods India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HOAC Foods India is ₹399.85 and 52-week low of HOAC Foods India is ₹112.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HOAC Foods India performed historically in terms of returns?

The HOAC Foods India has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 16.54% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 206.98% over 1 year, 36.62% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HOAC Foods India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HOAC Foods India are 45.08 and 6.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

HOAC Foods India News

