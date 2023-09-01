Follow Us

HLE GLASSCOAT LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹583.85 Closed
0.140.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹579.95₹588.30
₹583.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.00₹815.00
₹583.85
Open Price
₹583.50
Prev. Close
₹583.05
Volume
45,681

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1588.12
  • R2592.38
  • R3596.47
  • Pivot
    584.03
  • S1579.77
  • S2575.68
  • S3571.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5694.02578.68
  • 10706.53579.32
  • 20698.43590.2
  • 50722.16611.41
  • 100692.37616.75
  • 200882.77637.88

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.47-8.91-5.2411.04-22.0051.0751.07
0.912.0728.0947.0171.34342.31340.60
28.6529.3265.1285.99125.10251.2365.63
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.30-6.423.1218.5837.91198.45219.68
11.938.1631.7239.9122.48344.72110.86
18.1025.7565.73103.2232.41258.76195.19
-0.6522.83128.80280.91390.531,714.84825.50
5.5914.6265.18127.66141.162,910.071,285.33
4.7913.9726.9441.1515.46609.22490.17
0.404.6759.75115.21186.441,133.33441.79
7.1715.1215.225.420.76-7.41347.05
2.45-1.6146.9692.9568.35371.95102.87
8.7511.2938.9966.6084.23156.8084.11
-0.94-4.7312.7457.3843.2421.3021.30
13.3440.90150.04220.37195.82464.52115.27
-0.03-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
13.5816.0266.20108.72196.12927.78406.68
-1.25-3.5439.8994.30135.01294.38357.14
1.072.89-3.04-18.675.95523.67389.43

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Share Holdings

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,4960.110.67
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,8140.110.44
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,3120.110.28
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4510.110.16
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,1210.110.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund7500.010.05
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6990.110.04
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1560.110.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1550.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF60.010
View All Mutual Funds

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    HLE Glascoat Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:20 AM

About HLE Glasscoat Ltd.

HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1991PLC016173 and registration number is 016173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 508.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yatish Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aalap Patel
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Mr. Harsh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijayanti Punjabi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Randery
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on HLE Glasscoat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HLE Glasscoat Ltd.?

The market cap of HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is ₹3,980.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HLE Glasscoat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is 57.01 and PB ratio of HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is 12.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HLE Glasscoat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is ₹583.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HLE Glasscoat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLE Glasscoat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is ₹815.00 and 52-week low of HLE Glasscoat Ltd. is ₹465.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

