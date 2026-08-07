What is the share price of Hittco Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hittco Tools is ₹11.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Hittco Tools? The Hittco Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hittco Tools? The market cap of Hittco Tools is ₹7.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hittco Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hittco Tools are ₹12.29 and ₹11.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hittco Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hittco Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hittco Tools is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Hittco Tools is ₹8.41 as on .

How has the Hittco Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Hittco Tools has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, 3.04% across 3 years, and 23.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hittco Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hittco Tools are -10.63 and 2.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global