MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hittco Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939KA1995PLC016888 and registration number is 016888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹6.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd. is 18.4 and PB ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹10.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hittco Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹18.06 and 52-week low of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹9.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.