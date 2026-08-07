Here's the live share price of Hittco Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hittco Tools
|-4.35
|7.47
|6.01
|10.43
|-20.48
|3.04
|23.78
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hittco Tools has declined 20.48% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Hittco Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.82
|11.81
|10
|11.94
|11.87
|20
|12.27
|11.8
|50
|10.95
|11.39
|100
|10.93
|11.33
|200
|11.91
|11.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hittco Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Hittco Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Hittco Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Hittco Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Hittco Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Hittco Tools - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 15Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Th
Source: Dion Global
Hittco Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939KA1995PLC016888 and registration number is 016888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hittco Tools is ₹11.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hittco Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hittco Tools is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hittco Tools are ₹12.29 and ₹11.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hittco Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hittco Tools is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Hittco Tools is ₹8.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hittco Tools has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, 3.04% across 3 years, and 23.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hittco Tools are -10.63 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global