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Hittco Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

HITTCO TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Hittco Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.65 Closed
-0.77₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hittco Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.65₹12.29
₹11.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.41₹16.00
₹11.65
Open Price
₹11.74
Prev. Close
₹11.74
Volume
3,190

Source: Dion Global

Hittco Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hittco Tools		-4.357.476.0110.43-20.483.0423.78
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hittco Tools has declined 20.48% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Hittco Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Hittco Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hittco Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.8211.81
1011.9411.87
2012.2711.8
5010.9511.39
10010.9311.33
20011.9111.74

Source: Dion Global

Hittco Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hittco Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hittco Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTHittco Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTHittco Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 21, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTHittco Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTHittco Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 15, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTHittco Tools - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 15Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Th

Source: Dion Global

About Hittco Tools

Hittco Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939KA1995PLC016888 and registration number is 016888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Vardhan Bhandari
    Whole Time Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeev Gobindram Hassanand
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Biligere Shekar Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Shantilal Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hittco Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Hittco Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hittco Tools is ₹11.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hittco Tools?

The Hittco Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hittco Tools?

The market cap of Hittco Tools is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hittco Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hittco Tools are ₹12.29 and ₹11.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hittco Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hittco Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hittco Tools is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Hittco Tools is ₹8.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hittco Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hittco Tools has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, 3.04% across 3 years, and 23.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hittco Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hittco Tools are -10.63 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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