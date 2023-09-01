Follow Us

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.80 Closed
3.650.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hittco Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.60₹10.81
₹10.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.15₹18.06
₹10.80
Open Price
₹10.81
Prev. Close
₹10.42
Volume
6,005

Hittco Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.87
  • R210.95
  • R311.08
  • Pivot
    10.74
  • S110.66
  • S210.53
  • S310.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3510.48
  • 1011.2710.54
  • 2011.4310.63
  • 5011.1910.9
  • 10010.0411.16
  • 20012.311.34

Hittco Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.852.18-8.639.64-6.49116.00154.12
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Hittco Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Hittco Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hittco Tools Ltd.

Hittco Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939KA1995PLC016888 and registration number is 016888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Vardhan Bhandari
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Biligere Shekar Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Ramarao Shimoga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram S Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Menezes Braganca Nikhil Fernando De
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Bhandari
    Director

FAQs on Hittco Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hittco Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹6.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd. is 18.4 and PB ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hittco Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹10.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hittco Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hittco Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹18.06 and 52-week low of Hittco Tools Ltd. is ₹9.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

