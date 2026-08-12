What is the share price of Hirect? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hirect is ₹1,225.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Hirect? The Hirect is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hirect? The market cap of Hirect is ₹4,211.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hirect? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hirect are ₹1,308.80 and ₹1,169.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hirect? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hirect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hirect is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hirect is ₹568.55 as on .

How has the Hirect performed historically in terms of returns? The Hirect has shown returns of -5.05% over the past day, 16.36% for the past month, 33.92% over 3 months, 30.74% over 1 year, 93.92% across 3 years, and 75.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hirect? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hirect are 93.57 and 20.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global