Here's the live share price of Hirect along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hirect
|-7.95
|16.36
|38.82
|78.93
|28.32
|93.92
|75.39
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.21
|4.38
|39.21
|71.09
|121.91
|46.76
|36.71
|Kaynes Technology India
|-4.80
|11.79
|-8.42
|-9.19
|-36.12
|28.95
|39.99
|Dynamatic Technologies
|-4.00
|0.91
|-1.80
|8.66
|58.69
|38.18
|37.89
|GNG Electronics
|8.31
|-5.43
|32.58
|73.87
|78.25
|19.80
|11.45
|Centum Electronics
|1.00
|2.10
|29.56
|53.75
|54.09
|37.33
|51.08
|Cyient DLM
|5.91
|34.68
|69.64
|94.19
|64.61
|13.21
|10.97
|RIR Power Electronics
|10.81
|10.67
|-4.77
|-2.86
|-30.54
|38.39
|99.62
|MIC Electronics
|-0.86
|-2.41
|-25.99
|-11.69
|-20.17
|11.50
|19.30
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.82
|-3.28
|0.50
|-3.03
|21.79
|35.97
|51.41
|Merritronix
|-7.89
|-13.28
|13.71
|13.71
|13.71
|4.38
|2.60
|Pervasive Commodities
|7.85
|48.56
|390.48
|390.48
|390.48
|69.90
|37.44
|BCC Fuba India
|18.40
|26.06
|40.15
|46.61
|114.92
|76.15
|73.22
|Cosmo Ferrites
|-0.71
|-1.39
|38.71
|78.00
|-19.70
|2.94
|31.59
|Purple Wave Infocom
|21.49
|146.18
|136.51
|115.43
|107.51
|27.55
|15.72
|Dhanashree Electronics
|5.45
|26.75
|-16.02
|-31.59
|-25.04
|44.52
|59.12
|Rama Vision
|3.59
|-2.50
|-7.70
|-4.95
|73.02
|38.70
|56.74
|Highness Microelectronics
|8.37
|0.26
|13.32
|47.21
|47.21
|13.76
|8.04
|Mehai Technology
|6.03
|5.13
|-12.14
|-23.60
|-87.49
|13.90
|-15.26
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-3.38
|-7.10
|2.60
|26.17
|-5.42
|11.12
|20.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hirect has gained 28.32% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (121.91%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.12%), Dynamatic Technologies (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Hirect has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (36.71%) and Kaynes Technology India (39.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,310.86
|1,279.71
|10
|1,317.63
|1,290.63
|20
|1,289.55
|1,270.47
|50
|1,183.46
|1,183.54
|100
|1,022.76
|1,069.11
|200
|876.81
|940.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hirect saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.22%, FII holding rose to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 12, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Hirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 12, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Hirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 12, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Hirect - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 12, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Hirect - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 11, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Hirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1958PLC011077 and registration number is 011077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hirect is ₹1,225.20 as on Aug 11, 2026.
The Hirect is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hirect is ₹4,211.29 Cr as on Aug 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hirect are ₹1,308.80 and ₹1,169.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hirect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hirect is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hirect is ₹568.55 as on Aug 11, 2026.
The Hirect has shown returns of -5.05% over the past day, 16.36% for the past month, 33.92% over 3 months, 30.74% over 1 year, 93.92% across 3 years, and 75.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hirect are 93.57 and 20.19 on Aug 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global