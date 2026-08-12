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Hirect Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIRECT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Hirect along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,225.20 Closed
-5.05₹ -65.15
As on Aug 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hirect Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,169.95₹1,308.80
₹1,225.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹568.55₹1,400.00
₹1,225.20
Open Price
₹1,308.80
Prev. Close
₹1,290.35
Volume
27,789

Source: Dion Global

Hirect Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hirect		-7.9516.3638.8278.9328.3293.9275.39
Syrma SGS Technology		4.214.3839.2171.09121.9146.7636.71
Kaynes Technology India		-4.8011.79-8.42-9.19-36.1228.9539.99
Dynamatic Technologies		-4.000.91-1.808.6658.6938.1837.89
GNG Electronics		8.31-5.4332.5873.8778.2519.8011.45
Centum Electronics		1.002.1029.5653.7554.0937.3351.08
Cyient DLM		5.9134.6869.6494.1964.6113.2110.97
RIR Power Electronics		10.8110.67-4.77-2.86-30.5438.3999.62
MIC Electronics		-0.86-2.41-25.99-11.69-20.1711.5019.30
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.82-3.280.50-3.0321.7935.9751.41
Merritronix		-7.89-13.2813.7113.7113.714.382.60
Pervasive Commodities		7.8548.56390.48390.48390.4869.9037.44
BCC Fuba India		18.4026.0640.1546.61114.9276.1573.22
Cosmo Ferrites		-0.71-1.3938.7178.00-19.702.9431.59
Purple Wave Infocom		21.49146.18136.51115.43107.5127.5515.72
Dhanashree Electronics		5.4526.75-16.02-31.59-25.0444.5259.12
Rama Vision		3.59-2.50-7.70-4.9573.0238.7056.74
Highness Microelectronics		8.370.2613.3247.2147.2113.768.04
Mehai Technology		6.035.13-12.14-23.60-87.4913.90-15.26
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-3.38-7.102.6026.17-5.4211.1220.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hirect has gained 28.32% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (121.91%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.12%), Dynamatic Technologies (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Hirect has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (36.71%) and Kaynes Technology India (39.99%).

Hirect Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hirect Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,310.861,279.71
101,317.631,290.63
201,289.551,270.47
501,183.461,183.54
1001,022.761,069.11
200876.81940.77

Source: Dion Global

Hirect Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hirect saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.22%, FII holding rose to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hirect Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 12, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTHirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 12, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTHirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 12, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTHirect - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 12, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTHirect - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 11, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTHirect - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Hirect

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1958PLC011077 and registration number is 011077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suramya Nevatia
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Akshada Nevatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Merchant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashlesha Bodas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Pacheriwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vandan Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hirect Share Price

What is the share price of Hirect?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hirect is ₹1,225.20 as on Aug 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hirect?

The Hirect is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hirect?

The market cap of Hirect is ₹4,211.29 Cr as on Aug 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hirect?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hirect are ₹1,308.80 and ₹1,169.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hirect?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hirect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hirect is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hirect is ₹568.55 as on Aug 11, 2026.

How has the Hirect performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hirect has shown returns of -5.05% over the past day, 16.36% for the past month, 33.92% over 3 months, 30.74% over 1 year, 93.92% across 3 years, and 75.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hirect?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hirect are 93.57 and 20.19 on Aug 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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