Here's the live share price of Hipolin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hipolin
|1.87
|63.37
|2.5
|79.82
|17.8
|10.37
|22.17
|Pee Cee Cosma Sope
|9.05
|31.02
|12.33
|-3.62
|-16.98
|17.22
|19.21
|Standard Surfactants
|1.64
|0.3
|-0.89
|-0.45
|-14.96
|-1.56
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hipolin has gained 17.80% compared to peers like Pee Cee Cosma Sope (-16.98%), Standard Surfactants (-14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Hipolin has outperformed peers relative to Pee Cee Cosma Sope (19.21%) and Standard Surfactants (-16.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.89
|114.36
|10
|104.72
|109.1
|20
|93.32
|100.84
|50
|86.88
|89.24
|100
|74.3
|81.42
|200
|72.81
|80.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hipolin saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Hipolin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Hipolin - Clarification On E-Mail From BSE Dated 30/06/2026
|May 30, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Hipolin - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Hipolin - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Hipolin - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hipolin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1994PLC021719 and registration number is 021719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hipolin is ₹114.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hipolin is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hipolin is ₹35.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hipolin are ₹114.15 and ₹114.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hipolin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hipolin is ₹118.80 and 52-week low of Hipolin is ₹44.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hipolin has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 63.37% for the past month, 2.5% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 22.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hipolin are -49.87 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global