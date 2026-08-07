Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hipolin Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIPOLIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Hipolin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.15 Closed
-1.98₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hipolin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.15₹114.15
₹114.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.83₹118.80
₹114.15
Open Price
₹114.15
Prev. Close
₹116.45
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Hipolin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hipolin		1.8763.372.579.8217.810.3722.17
Pee Cee Cosma Sope		9.0531.0212.33-3.62-16.9817.2219.21
Standard Surfactants		1.640.3-0.89-0.45-14.96-1.56-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hipolin has gained 17.80% compared to peers like Pee Cee Cosma Sope (-16.98%), Standard Surfactants (-14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Hipolin has outperformed peers relative to Pee Cee Cosma Sope (19.21%) and Standard Surfactants (-16.77%).

Hipolin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hipolin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.89114.36
10104.72109.1
2093.32100.84
5086.8889.24
10074.381.42
20072.8180.86

Source: Dion Global

Hipolin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hipolin saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hipolin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTHipolin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTHipolin - Clarification On E-Mail From BSE Dated 30/06/2026
May 30, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTHipolin - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTHipolin - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTHipolin - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hipolin

Hipolin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1994PLC021719 and registration number is 021719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prafulla Gattani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Daxesh B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Samir R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Shailesh J Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hipolin Share Price

What is the share price of Hipolin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hipolin is ₹114.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hipolin?

The Hipolin is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hipolin?

The market cap of Hipolin is ₹35.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hipolin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hipolin are ₹114.15 and ₹114.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hipolin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hipolin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hipolin is ₹118.80 and 52-week low of Hipolin is ₹44.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hipolin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hipolin has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 63.37% for the past month, 2.5% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 22.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hipolin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hipolin are -49.87 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hipolin News

More Hipolin News
Market Pulse