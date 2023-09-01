Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.54
|-5.63
|5.50
|14.33
|36.40
|138.81
|220.64
|10.37
|48.20
|125.51
|197.49
|188.79
|251.78
|122.05
|1.85
|-1.79
|-4.75
|-4.95
|-21.26
|189.87
|344.08
|-0.98
|-3.92
|-16.66
|-21.19
|-36.52
|228.95
|557.89
|-18.87
|-44.52
|-64.99
|-63.86
|60.97
|275.32
|256.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hipolin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1994PLC021719 and registration number is 021719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹25.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hipolin Ltd. is -28.72 and PB ratio of Hipolin Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hipolin Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hipolin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹128.84 and 52-week low of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹53.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.