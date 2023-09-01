Follow Us

HIPOLIN LTD.

Sector : Detergents | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.00 Closed
-2.43-1.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hipolin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.01₹84.49
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.15₹128.84
₹80.00
Open Price
₹84.49
Prev. Close
₹81.99
Volume
302

Hipolin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.32
  • R286.65
  • R388.8
  • Pivot
    81.17
  • S177.84
  • S275.69
  • S372.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.1181.6
  • 1074.5182.25
  • 2074.7783.39
  • 5061.2984.39
  • 10054.3581.86
  • 20046.0175.4

Hipolin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.54-5.635.5014.3336.40138.81220.64
10.3748.20125.51197.49188.79251.78122.05
1.85-1.79-4.75-4.95-21.26189.87344.08
-0.98-3.92-16.66-21.19-36.52228.95557.89
-18.87-44.52-64.99-63.8660.97275.32256.53

Hipolin Ltd. Share Holdings

Hipolin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hipolin Ltd.

Hipolin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1994PLC021719 and registration number is 021719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh J Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Daxesh B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Samir R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay R Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dimpal Sheth
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Hipolin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hipolin Ltd.?

The market cap of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹25.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hipolin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hipolin Ltd. is -28.72 and PB ratio of Hipolin Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hipolin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hipolin Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hipolin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hipolin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹128.84 and 52-week low of Hipolin Ltd. is ₹53.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

