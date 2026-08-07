What is the share price of Hipolin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hipolin is ₹114.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Hipolin? The Hipolin is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hipolin? The market cap of Hipolin is ₹35.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hipolin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hipolin are ₹114.15 and ₹114.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hipolin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hipolin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hipolin is ₹118.80 and 52-week low of Hipolin is ₹44.83 as on .

How has the Hipolin performed historically in terms of returns? The Hipolin has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 63.37% for the past month, 2.5% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 22.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hipolin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hipolin are -49.87 and 4.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global