Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTHAN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,294.90 Closed
4.3294.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,260.00₹2,305.00
₹2,294.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,500.00₹2,894.00
₹2,294.90
Open Price
₹2,300.00
Prev. Close
₹2,199.95
Volume
79

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,313.27
  • R22,331.63
  • R32,358.27
  • Pivot
    2,286.63
  • S12,268.27
  • S22,241.63
  • S32,223.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,049.462,260.66
  • 102,071.232,297.23
  • 202,146.312,349.97
  • 502,232.262,387.2
  • 1002,381.132,308.64
  • 2003,064.332,274.93

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1959PLC003141 and registration number is 003141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghavendra Anant Mody
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kejriwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhuwania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mool Chand Gauba
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Lata Saraswat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹331.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is -36.38 and PB ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2,294.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2,894.00 and 52-week low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,500.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

