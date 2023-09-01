Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1959PLC003141 and registration number is 003141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹331.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is -36.38 and PB ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2,294.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2,894.00 and 52-week low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,500.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.