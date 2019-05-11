Hindustan Zinc Rating | Reduce — weak showing in Q4 was on expected lines

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 1:37:34 AM

Zinc prices are likely to stay muted; FY20/21e EPS cut to Rs 22/24; TP revised to Rs 285; ‘Reduce’ maintained.

Zinc prices have moved up ~15% from Q4 lows on supply disruptions due to cyclone in Australia and delay in ramp-up of new capacities.

Q4FY19 Ebitda at Rs 27.9 bn was down 23% y-o-y for Hindustan Zinc (in line with consensus/our estimates) on (i) 13% decrease in LME Zinc price y-o-y (USD adjusted) and (ii) 15% decline in Zinc volumes. The decline was partly offset by high Silver volumes from Sindesar Khurd mines. Company reiterated meeting 1.2-mnt production capacity through FY20 with production guidance of 1 mnt.

Zinc price outlook

Zinc prices have moved up ~15% from Q4 lows on supply disruptions due to cyclone in Australia and delay in ramp-up of new capacities. However, we remain negative on Zinc prices in light of (i) sizeable capacity additions and (ii) subdued global growth. Even though China increased investment in infrastructure and announced stimulus to promote consumption, we do not see much upside in Zinc consumption. We have Reduce rating on the Hindustan Zinc stock.

Read | Jet Airways crisis: Etihad Airways submits binding bid as submission deadline ends today

Other highlights

Valuation: We cut our FY20/21 EPS estimate to Rs 22/24 (vs. Rs 23/26 earlier) to factor in reduction in volumes estimate by 12/4% to 0.96/1.1 mnt. We increase our EV/Ebitda multiple by a notch to 6x FY21e as visibility improved on stabilisation of new capacity for the company. Our revised target price stands at Rs 285 (vs. Rs 278 earlier), which implies 5% upside.

Read | Minority shareholder? This class action rule change gives you more power to fight big companies

Volumes: Mined metal production fell 4/1% y-o-y to 245/936 kt during the quarter/year mainly due to transition to underground mining at Rampura Agucha mines and technical bottlenecks, partly offset by ramp-up in production at other mines. Production run-rate exited at 1 mnt, as underground mine production has ramped up and the shift from open cast to underground mining is complete. Share of Lead increased 380 bps y-o-y to 23% of total metal due to ramp-up of SK mines and retrofit of pyro smelter at Chanderiya mine. This resulted in 6% y-o-y increase in Lead production vs. 15% decline in Zinc production. Higher Lead led to record increase in Silver production at 191 tons (13% up y-o-y).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Hindustan Zinc Rating | Reduce — weak showing in Q4 was on expected lines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition