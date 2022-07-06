Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Parle among BSE stocks that hit new 52-week lows; Blue Dart at fresh high

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent higher on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. The 30-share index Sensex rose to day’s high of 53,584.24, while NSE Nifty 50 hit a day’s high of 15,927.15. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex has hit fresh 52-week high or 52-week low so far in the trade. While a total of 64 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week high levels on BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals.

BSE stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows

The marque names were ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Baroda Rayon Corporation, Blue Dart Express, Deep Diamond India, DHP India, Esaar (India), Siemens, Voltamp Transformers, and VCU Data Management, among others, touched fresh highs. On the flip side, 44 stocks fell to their respective 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex. These include Andhra Cements, Arshiya Ltd, Asian Granito India, Essar Shipping, Globalspace Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, India Lease Development, MSTC, Panacea Biotec, Parsvnath Developers, Parle Industries, SpiceJet, and Wockhardt, among others fell to their new 52-week low levels.

NSE stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows

On the National Stock Exchange, 16 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 25 stocks fell to respective 52-week lows in the afternoon deals. The stocks that rose to fresh 52-week highs were Automotive Axles, Blue Dart Express, Global Education, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Rolex Rings, Siemens, Silver Touch Technologies, and Voltamp Transformers, among others.

On the contrary, the stocks that hit new 52-week low on NSE were Anjani Portland Cement, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Asian Granito India, IDBI Bank, Medico Remedies, National Aluminium Company, Suumaya Industries, and Wockhardt, among others.