Hindustan Unilever’s Q1 results today: HUL shares hit record highs ahead of earnings announcement

Hindustan Unilever’s shares rose over 2% on Monday to scale fresh 52-week highs on the domestic bourses ahead of the announcement of Q1FY19 results later in the day.

Hindustan Unilever‘s shares rose over 2% on Monday to scale fresh 52-week highs on the domestic bourses ahead of the announcement of its results for the June quarter (Q1FY19) later in the day. Scrip of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) edged higher by 2.09% to a new high of Rs 1,779 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while on the BSE, HUL Ltd’s shares gained 2.17% to record a fresh high of Rs 1,779 per share.

India’s fourth-largest listed company by market-capitalization Hindustan Unilever Ltd is expected to announce its results for the first quarter of FY19 later on Monday. “This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 16th July, 2018, at Mumbai, inter alia, to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period,” the company informed the BSE in a regulatory filing dated July 4.

In the last quarter of FY18, HUL’s net profit surged by 14.2% to Rs 1,351 crore compared to the year-ago period beating industry estimates. The revenue of India’s largest FMCG manufacturer climbed 12% to Rs 9,097 crore. Reuters said citing Thomson Reuters Eikon data that HUL in its first-quarter report of FY19 is set to report a record quarterly profit of $15.3 billion for the June quarter — a 19.3% jump year-on-year.