Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN HARDY SPICER LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹451.50 Closed
0.492.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹435.05₹456.70
₹451.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹214.10₹469.60
₹451.50
Open Price
₹449.00
Prev. Close
₹449.30
Volume
974

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1460.45
  • R2469.4
  • R3482.1
  • Pivot
    447.75
  • S1438.8
  • S2426.1
  • S3417.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5261.26435.31
  • 10264.45427.06
  • 20268.37415.5
  • 50255.16382.16
  • 100232.62344.73
  • 200253.86308.2

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.499.0758.1755.2994.03683.17278.46
2.951.521.51-3.7215.49232.6657.19
2.54-14.323.4517.4758.21184.090.65
0.714.7211.3852.2371.96204.781.04

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300MH1982PLC028498 and registration number is 028498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S C Saran
    Chairman
  • Ms. Devaki Saran
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijay Pathak
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Jehangir H C Jehangir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richard Koszarek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navroze Shiamak Marshall
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bhasin
    Additional Director

FAQs on Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is ₹67.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is 13.49 and PB ratio of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is ₹451.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is ₹469.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is ₹214.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data