Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300MH1982PLC028498 and registration number is 028498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.