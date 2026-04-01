The Hindustan Copper share price is in focus. With the increasing demand for copper in electric vehicles and renewable energy, Hindustan Copper is raising its capacity expansion efforts.

The key metal player will place a work order worth almost Rs 470 crore for a copper concentrate plant of 3 MTPA in Madhya Pradesh.

Hindustan Copper’s new plant

The contract for the new plant has been awarded to Ardee Engineering for the facility setup at the Malanjkhand Copper Project. The project cost stands at Rs 469.55 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be finished within 27 months.

The contract is on a turnkey basis, meaning Ardee Engineering will handle everything from design to commissioning. The approval was cleared at the company’s 461st board meeting held on March 30, 2026.

“It is informed that the Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper in its 461st meeting held today i.e., March 30, 2026, approved the proposal to place work order to Ardee Engineering for construction of new 3 MTPA Copper Concentrate Plant at Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), Madhya Pradesh, India on turnkey basis, over a period of twenty-seven (27) months with financial implication of Rs 469.55 (crore) plus GST,” read an exchange filing.

Hindustan Copper Q3FY26

The company’s net profit jumped 149% year-over-year in the third quarter of the current financial year to Rs 156 crore, compared to Rs 63 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 687 crore in Q3FY26, up 110% YoY over Rs 327 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Also, the company declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

Hindustan Copper share price performance

The share price of Hindustan Copper has drifted 6% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 21.4% in the past one month. However, the stock has given a return of 35% in the last six months. Hindustan Copper has been a multibagger over the previous 12 months, rising 104%.