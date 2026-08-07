Here's the live share price of Hindustan Composites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Composites
|1.00
|-2.35
|-9.29
|1.19
|-10.14
|5.01
|5.79
|Setco Automotive
|1.94
|9.15
|-33.85
|18.54
|24.65
|37.07
|-1.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Composites has declined 10.14% compared to peers like Setco Automotive (24.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Composites has outperformed peers relative to Setco Automotive (-1.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|425.26
|426.57
|10
|429.88
|428.42
|20
|435.62
|430.6
|50
|424.87
|429.48
|100
|423.06
|428.36
|200
|429.94
|433.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Composites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Hind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Hind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Hind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Hind. Composites - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23Rd July, 2026 For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Hind. Composites - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Composites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1964PLC012955 and registration number is 012955. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Composites is ₹427.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Composites is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Composites is ₹631.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Composites are ₹427.65 and ₹418.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Composites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Composites is ₹548.95 and 52-week low of Hindustan Composites is ₹346.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Composites has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -9.29% over 3 months, -10.14% over 1 year, 5.01% across 3 years, and 5.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites are 19.54 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global