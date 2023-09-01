Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Clutch | Smallcap | NSE
₹421.35 Closed
3.2613.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹401.00₹430.05
₹421.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.00₹468.80
₹421.35
Open Price
₹413.30
Prev. Close
₹408.05
Volume
49,152

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1424
  • R2431.8
  • R3443.3
  • Pivot
    412.5
  • S1404.7
  • S2393.2
  • S3385.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5323.82414.53
  • 10328.2412.9
  • 20334.33404.64
  • 50329.87379.69
  • 100301.16352.55
  • 200297.92329.49

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.637.4531.6053.8334.87116.836.45
19.7120.5927.13-3.53-33.60-30.80-84.00

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Composites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Composites Ltd.

Hindustan Composites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1964PLC012955 and registration number is 012955. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghu Mody
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. P K Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A B Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K S Brar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Bararia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Composites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Composites Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Composites Ltd. is ₹622.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Composites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Composites Ltd. is 22.52 and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Composites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Composites Ltd. is ₹421.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Composites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Composites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Composites Ltd. is ₹468.80 and 52-week low of Hindustan Composites Ltd. is ₹240.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data