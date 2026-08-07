What is the share price of Hindustan Composites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Composites is ₹427.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Composites? The Hindustan Composites is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Composites? The market cap of Hindustan Composites is ₹631.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Composites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Composites are ₹427.65 and ₹418.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Composites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Composites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Composites is ₹548.95 and 52-week low of Hindustan Composites is ₹346.25 as on .

How has the Hindustan Composites performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Composites has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -9.29% over 3 months, -10.14% over 1 year, 5.01% across 3 years, and 5.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites are 19.54 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global