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Hindustan Composites Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Composites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹427.65 Closed
1.76₹ 7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Composites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹418.25₹427.65
₹427.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹346.25₹548.95
₹427.65
Open Price
₹424.00
Prev. Close
₹420.25
Volume
203

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Composites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Composites		1.00-2.35-9.291.19-10.145.015.79
Setco Automotive		1.949.15-33.8518.5424.6537.07-1.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Composites has declined 10.14% compared to peers like Setco Automotive (24.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Composites has outperformed peers relative to Setco Automotive (-1.34%).

Hindustan Composites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Composites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5425.26426.57
10429.88428.42
20435.62430.6
50424.87429.48
100423.06428.36
200429.94433.5

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Composites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Composites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Composites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTHind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 24, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTHind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTHind. Composites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Jul 23, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTHind. Composites - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23Rd July, 2026 For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 23, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTHind. Composites - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Composites

Hindustan Composites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1964PLC012955 and registration number is 012955. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P K Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Sarin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Bararia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehal Muzoomdar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Composites Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Composites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Composites is ₹427.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Composites?

The Hindustan Composites is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Composites?

The market cap of Hindustan Composites is ₹631.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Composites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Composites are ₹427.65 and ₹418.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Composites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Composites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Composites is ₹548.95 and 52-week low of Hindustan Composites is ₹346.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Composites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Composites has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -9.29% over 3 months, -10.14% over 1 year, 5.01% across 3 years, and 5.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites are 19.54 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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