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Hindustan Bio Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Bio Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.99 Closed
-0.43₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Bio Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.76₹7.03
₹6.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.00₹9.92
₹6.99
Open Price
₹6.84
Prev. Close
₹7.02
Volume
15,962

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Bio Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Bio Sciences		-2.92-1.27-23.10-18.15-17.865.2213.38
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Bio Sciences has declined 17.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Bio Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hindustan Bio Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Bio Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.016.94
107.137.02
207.177.12
507.547.45
1008.037.65
2007.437.75

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Bio Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Bio Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Bio Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTHindustan Bio Scienc - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTHindustan Bio Scienc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31 2026 As Required Under
Jul 22, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTHindustan Bio Scienc - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing
Jul 09, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTHindustan Bio Scienc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTHindustan Bio Scienc - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Year 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Bio Sciences

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1991PLC013564 and registration number is 013564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J V R Mohan Raju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. J Uma
    Director
  • Mr. Jaison George
    Director
  • Mr. Reji Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Nagi Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Prateek Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Bio Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Bio Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹6.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Bio Sciences?

The Hindustan Bio Sciences is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences?

The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹7.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Bio Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Bio Sciences are ₹7.03 and ₹6.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Bio Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Bio Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Bio Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Bio Sciences has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -23.1% over 3 months, -17.86% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences are -34.81 and 8.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Bio Sciences News

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