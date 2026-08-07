Here's the live share price of Hindustan Bio Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Bio Sciences
|-2.92
|-1.27
|-23.10
|-18.15
|-17.86
|5.22
|13.38
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Bio Sciences has declined 17.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Bio Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.01
|6.94
|10
|7.13
|7.02
|20
|7.17
|7.12
|50
|7.54
|7.45
|100
|8.03
|7.65
|200
|7.43
|7.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Bio Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Bio Scienc - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Bio Scienc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31 2026 As Required Under
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Bio Scienc - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Bio Scienc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Bio Scienc - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Year 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1991PLC013564 and registration number is 013564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹6.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Bio Sciences is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹7.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Bio Sciences are ₹7.03 and ₹6.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Bio Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Bio Sciences has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -23.1% over 3 months, -17.86% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences are -34.81 and 8.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global