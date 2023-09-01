Follow Us

HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
1.060.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.53₹5.75
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.23₹11.73
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.53
Prev. Close
₹5.64
Volume
4,005

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.79
  • R25.88
  • R36.01
  • Pivot
    5.66
  • S15.57
  • S25.44
  • S35.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.035.81
  • 104.775.99
  • 204.236.13
  • 503.836.37
  • 1003.886.25
  • 2004.075.69

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1991PLC013564 and registration number is 013564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J V R Mohan Raju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. J Varun Varma
    Director
  • Mrs. J Uma
    Director
  • Mr. B R Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rama Chandra Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Satyanarayana Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is ₹5.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is -42.47 and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is -0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is ₹11.73 and 52-week low of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd. is ₹3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

