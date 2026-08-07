What is the share price of Hindustan Bio Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹6.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Bio Sciences? The Hindustan Bio Sciences is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences? The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹7.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Bio Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Bio Sciences are ₹7.03 and ₹6.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Bio Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Bio Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Hindustan Bio Sciences is ₹5.00 as on .

How has the Hindustan Bio Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Bio Sciences has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -23.1% over 3 months, -17.86% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences are -34.81 and 8.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global