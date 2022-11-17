Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharti Airtel among 92 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 40 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal cuts on Thursday. The BSE Sensex lost 78 points or 0.13% to trade at 61,902, after reclaiming the 62,000 level intraday. The NSE Nifty remains relatively flat at 18,371, down 0.2% after opening in the red, the index reclaimed the 18,400 level before tanking. All of Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty PSU Bank are in the red, with Nifty Metal down 1.27%, Nifty Consumer Durables down 1% and Nifty IT down 0.85%. Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consumer, Powergrid, Hero MotoCorp and Cipla are among the top gainers intraday, with Larsen & Toubro up 2.32%. Hindalco, Grasim, Titan, TechM and Tata Motors are among the top losers of the day, with Hindalco and Tata Motors down 2%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 92 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Tanfac Industries, Vesuvius India, Thacker & Co, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Global Health, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Medico Remedies, G M Polyplast, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharti Airtel, Cummins India and many others were among those to hit these highs. On the flip side, 40 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Voltas, Infobean, Sudarshan Chemicals, DCX Systems, Indigo Paints, Quess Corp, Nureca, Max Financial Services were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 348 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Bharti Airtel, Bikaji Foods, Bohra Industries, Exide Industries, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Kirloskar Oil, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vesuvius India, Astec LifeSciences among others. Alternatively, 32 stocks including DCX Systems, Max Financial Services, Jindal Poly Films, Relaxo Footwears, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sanofi India among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

One 97 Communications, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Piramal Pharma, Golden Tobacco, Nureca are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. One 97 Communications, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, NBCC (India), Hindustan Zinc were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.