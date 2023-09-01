What is the Market Cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹39.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is -6.38 and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹239.80 as on .