Here's the live share price of Hindoostan Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindoostan Mills
|0.72
|-2.74
|-5.27
|-6.81
|-17.50
|-10.06
|-14.44
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindoostan Mills has declined 17.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindoostan Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.93
|161.7
|10
|162.62
|161.79
|20
|161.79
|161.91
|50
|162.79
|162.41
|100
|160.85
|163.87
|200
|167.87
|169.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindoostan Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Hindoostan Mills - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Hindoostan Mills - 122Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, September 10, 2026 At 11:30 A.M. Through VC/OAVM
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Hindoostan Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Hindoostan Mills - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Hindoostan Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1904PLC000195 and registration number is 000195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindoostan Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindoostan Mills is ₹26.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindoostan Mills are ₹164.00 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindoostan Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindoostan Mills is ₹201.00 and 52-week low of Hindoostan Mills is ₹135.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindoostan Mills has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, -5.27% over 3 months, -17.5% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills are -4.02 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global