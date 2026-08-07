What is the share price of Hindoostan Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills is ₹160.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindoostan Mills? The Hindoostan Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindoostan Mills? The market cap of Hindoostan Mills is ₹26.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindoostan Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindoostan Mills are ₹164.00 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindoostan Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindoostan Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindoostan Mills is ₹201.00 and 52-week low of Hindoostan Mills is ₹135.00 as on .

How has the Hindoostan Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindoostan Mills has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, -5.27% over 3 months, -17.5% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills are -4.02 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global