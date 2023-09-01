Follow Us

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDOOSTAN MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹239.80 Closed
2.435.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.00₹246.00
₹239.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.30₹298.00
₹239.80
Open Price
₹234.50
Prev. Close
₹234.10
Volume
703

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1247.2
  • R2254.6
  • R3263.2
  • Pivot
    238.6
  • S1231.2
  • S2222.6
  • S3215.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5255.12233.2
  • 10257.42230.17
  • 20258226.98
  • 50256.86223.29
  • 100253.45222.84
  • 200271.91229.47

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.228.6315.153.27-6.6028.892.04
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindoostan Mills Ltd.

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1904PLC000195 and registration number is 000195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrahas Thackersey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Khushaal Thackersey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhimanyu Thackersey
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta J Palan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh V Panjuani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol P Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindoostan Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹39.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is -6.38 and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹239.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindoostan Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹298.00 and 52-week low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹178.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

