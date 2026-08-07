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Hindoostan Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDOOSTAN MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Hindoostan Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.00 Closed
-1.54₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindoostan Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹164.00
₹160.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.00₹201.00
₹160.00
Open Price
₹162.50
Prev. Close
₹162.50
Volume
97

Source: Dion Global

Hindoostan Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindoostan Mills		0.72-2.74-5.27-6.81-17.50-10.06-14.44
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindoostan Mills has declined 17.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindoostan Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Hindoostan Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindoostan Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.93161.7
10162.62161.79
20161.79161.91
50162.79162.41
100160.85163.87
200167.87169.55

Source: Dion Global

Hindoostan Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindoostan Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindoostan Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTHindoostan Mills - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTHindoostan Mills - 122Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, September 10, 2026 At 11:30 A.M. Through VC/OAVM
Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTHindoostan Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTHindoostan Mills - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTHindoostan Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hindoostan Mills

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1904PLC000195 and registration number is 000195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Khushaal C Thackersey
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhimanyu J Thackersey
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anant P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol P Vora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta J Palan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindoostan Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Hindoostan Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindoostan Mills?

The Hindoostan Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindoostan Mills?

The market cap of Hindoostan Mills is ₹26.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindoostan Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindoostan Mills are ₹164.00 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindoostan Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindoostan Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindoostan Mills is ₹201.00 and 52-week low of Hindoostan Mills is ₹135.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindoostan Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindoostan Mills has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, -5.27% over 3 months, -17.5% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills are -4.02 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindoostan Mills News

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