Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1904PLC000195 and registration number is 000195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹39.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is -6.38 and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹239.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindoostan Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹298.00 and 52-week low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd. is ₹178.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.