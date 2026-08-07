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Hindcon Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

HINDCON CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Hindcon Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.50 Closed
-1.53₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindcon Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.41₹23.00
₹22.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.66₹37.75
₹22.50
Open Price
₹22.41
Prev. Close
₹22.85
Volume
7,162

Source: Dion Global

Hindcon Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindcon Chemicals		-6.372.13-3.64-0.88-32.17-1.889.84
SRF		-0.29-6.96-5.64-12.45-9.954.617.86
Navin Fluorine International		9.309.5916.7425.3667.0423.3717.38
Yasho Industries		7.6245.15166.95196.26131.1932.3418.31
Andhra Sugars		7.121.00-14.0117.6417.75-6.78-4.46
Gem Aromatics		-3.20-4.4111.37-6.48-41.87-16.54-10.28
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.693.2012.986.376.677.10-6.29
OCCL		-5.3826.5050.8775.0114.0518.6910.83
Diamines & Chemicals		7.30-3.22-5.652.27-35.20-21.05-13.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindcon Chemicals has declined 32.17% compared to peers like SRF (-9.95%), Navin Fluorine International (67.04%), Yasho Industries (131.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindcon Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.86%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.38%).

Hindcon Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindcon Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.9822.9
1021.8922.52
2021.6722.09
5021.6821.86
10021.4722.29
20024.1624.53

Source: Dion Global

Hindcon Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindcon Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 93.55%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindcon Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Hindcon Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Hindcon Chemicals

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1998PLC087800 and registration number is 087800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramsanatan Banerjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Divyaa Newatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Goenka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindcon Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Hindcon Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindcon Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindcon Chemicals?

The Hindcon Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindcon Chemicals?

The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹115.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindcon Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindcon Chemicals are ₹23.00 and ₹22.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindcon Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindcon Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹37.75 and 52-week low of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹15.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindcon Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindcon Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 2.13% for the past month, -3.64% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -1.88% across 3 years, and 9.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals are 35.64 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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