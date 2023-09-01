Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Dividend, Stock Split & Buy Back
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1998PLC087800 and registration number is 087800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹147.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is 25.36 and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹144.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.