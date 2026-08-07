Here's the live share price of Hindcon Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindcon Chemicals
|-6.37
|2.13
|-3.64
|-0.88
|-32.17
|-1.88
|9.84
|SRF
|-0.29
|-6.96
|-5.64
|-12.45
|-9.95
|4.61
|7.86
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.30
|9.59
|16.74
|25.36
|67.04
|23.37
|17.38
|Yasho Industries
|7.62
|45.15
|166.95
|196.26
|131.19
|32.34
|18.31
|Andhra Sugars
|7.12
|1.00
|-14.01
|17.64
|17.75
|-6.78
|-4.46
|Gem Aromatics
|-3.20
|-4.41
|11.37
|-6.48
|-41.87
|-16.54
|-10.28
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.69
|3.20
|12.98
|6.37
|6.67
|7.10
|-6.29
|OCCL
|-5.38
|26.50
|50.87
|75.01
|14.05
|18.69
|10.83
|Diamines & Chemicals
|7.30
|-3.22
|-5.65
|2.27
|-35.20
|-21.05
|-13.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindcon Chemicals has declined 32.17% compared to peers like SRF (-9.95%), Navin Fluorine International (67.04%), Yasho Industries (131.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindcon Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.86%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.98
|22.9
|10
|21.89
|22.52
|20
|21.67
|22.09
|50
|21.68
|21.86
|100
|21.47
|22.29
|200
|24.16
|24.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindcon Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 93.55%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Hindcon Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1998PLC087800 and registration number is 087800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindcon Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindcon Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹115.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindcon Chemicals are ₹23.00 and ₹22.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindcon Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹37.75 and 52-week low of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹15.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindcon Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 2.13% for the past month, -3.64% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -1.88% across 3 years, and 9.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals are 35.64 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global