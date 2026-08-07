What is the share price of Hindcon Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindcon Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindcon Chemicals? The Hindcon Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindcon Chemicals? The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹115.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindcon Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindcon Chemicals are ₹23.00 and ₹22.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindcon Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindcon Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹37.75 and 52-week low of Hindcon Chemicals is ₹15.66 as on .

How has the Hindcon Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindcon Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 2.13% for the past month, -3.64% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -1.88% across 3 years, and 9.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals are 35.64 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global