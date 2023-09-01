Follow Us

HINDCON CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹144.50 Closed
-0.17-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.55₹147.00
₹144.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.30₹149.50
₹144.50
Open Price
₹143.00
Prev. Close
₹144.75
Volume
22,457

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.48
  • R2149.97
  • R3152.93
  • Pivot
    144.52
  • S1142.03
  • S2139.07
  • S3136.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.26142.91
  • 10114.73139.94
  • 2099132.29
  • 5085.05116.39
  • 10071.96105.6
  • 20069.7696.44

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Aug, 2023Board MeetingDividend, Stock Split & Buy Back
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1998PLC087800 and registration number is 087800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramsanatan Banerjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Tantia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Goenka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹147.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is 25.36 and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹144.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

