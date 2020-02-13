Hindalco Q3 standalone profit falls 64% year-on-year on weak demand

The prices on LME have fallen 15% in 2019 to 54 per tonne against 71 per tonne in 2018.

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported a sharp 64% year-on-year drop in standalone net profit to Rs 262 crore for the October-December quarter of 2019 as domestic market for aluminium contracted 14% y-o-y. The net profit has, however, beaten the consensus Bloomberg estimate of Rs 140.9 crore.

The revenue for standalone business (including aluminium plus copper operations) got impacted by lower LME (London Metals Exchange) prices. The revenue from operations fell 14.3% y-o-y to Rs 10,254 crore due to a drop in global aluminium prices by 11% y-o-y to $1,754 per tonne. The prices on LME have fallen 15% in 2019 to $1754 per tonne against $1971 per tonne in 2018.

The standalone operating margins, however, rose 577 basis points y-o-y to 13.53% on lower cost of production and one off adjustment on renewable power obligations.

The cost of material consumed fell 27% y-o-y to Rs 5,740 crore. Lower realisations though led to a drop in operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 29% y-o-y to Rs 1,388 crore.

Hindalco produced 6,62,000 tonne of alumina and 3,30,000 tonne of aluminium in the December quarter. The aluminium sales for the third quarter rose 2% y-o-y to 3,28,000 tonne on lower cost of production.

The global consumption of aluminium, however, declined 1% in 2019 compared with a growth of 3.1% in 2018.

At consolidated level, which includes the Novelis business in the US, the net profit fell 24% y-o-y to Rs 1,062 crore, while revenue from operations fell 12% y-o-y to Rs 33,213 crore. Ebitda for the December quarter fell 10% y-o-y to Rs 4,080 crore.

“The Novelis business, however, saw the best third quarter on higher demand from the cans and auto segment. The adjusted Ebitda for Novelis in Q3 was higher by 7% y-o-y to $343 million, while Ebitda per tonne rose 7% on year to $430,” Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco, said.

The contraction in aluminium demand in Q3 was the lowest since the financial crisis. It contracted 14% q-o-q and 5% y-o-y. Even the domestic copper market growth moderated in Q3 to 2% against 7% a year ago.

“Greenshoots have appeared in December as we booked orders in the electrical segment, especially from state governments. Even January has been good. So, we expect Q4 to close on a positive note,” Pai said. “Going ahead, although the demand concerns will be there we expect a flat to 1% growth in consumption, and apart from electricals we see demand from the packaging and pharmaceuticals segments,” Pai said.

On impact of coronavirus on Hindalco, Pai said, “We do not see any material impact of coronavirus on Hindalco as we only have 60,000 tonne of annual capacity there. If the current situation persists beyond three weeks, there will be an annual impact of 2-3 million tonne at the industry level.”