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Himalayan Solar Share Price

Sector
Power

Himalayan Solar has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 98.00-103.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Himalayan Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Himalayan Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		1-1.84-8.42-10.9-9.1710.2315.06
Adani Energy Solutions		-3.34-13.8-10.3938.5850.7917.31-2.76
GE Vernova T&D India		-1.262.59-15.1621.7441.8122.13101
ACME Solar Holdings		8.599.1724.3179.3157.320.8412.03
Kalpataru Projects International		0.020.770.133.0710.9930.4828.51
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		0.6914.2317.2178.5454.356.9631.06
Voltamp Transformers		-1.38-6.241.2125.3947.9129.0349.08
KEC International		-1.63-8.33-25.56-27.52-55.21-15.59-2.67
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.59-7.18-17.690.2-46.5151.483.51
Transrail Lighting		13.12-1.77-10.46-6.84-39.13-5.71-3.47
Vikram Solar		-1.81-6.74-15.67-16.57-50.96-23.36-14.76
Indo Tech Transformers		-6.49-17.159.8153.8980.5895.4983.76
Lumino Industries		0.07-2.81-2.81-2.81-2.81-0.95-0.57
Oriana Power		12.5817.79-3.8-8.33-40.5767.5336.79
GK Energy		4.80.26-17.9523.84-25.66-9.41-5.76
Bajel Projects		-0.56-10.4-14.5310.26-18.86-3.24-1.96
Solarworld Energy Solutions		0.08-10.82-27.4-9.52-58.61-25.48-16.17
Jyoti Structures		-0.33-14.9-23.89-11.67-43.32-8.01-7.09
Vilas Transcore		20.4313.62.349.91-23.5320.9412.08

Source: Dion Global

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About Himalayan Solar

Himalayan Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100HR2015PLC056609 and registration number is 056609. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manjeet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mehtab Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Dalal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Hooda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankara Sastry Oruganti
    Independent Director

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