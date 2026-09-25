Himalayan Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100HR2015PLC056609 and registration number is 056609. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.