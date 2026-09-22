Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110TG2022PLC163732 and registration number is 163732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.