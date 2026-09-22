Himalaya Nutravedics India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 22, 2026 and will close on Sep 24, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹100.00-106.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.57
|-1.64
|1.66
|7.14
|12.86
|17.46
|19.83
|Divi's Laboratories
|0.95
|9.94
|39.56
|57.56
|51.78
|35.54
|12.99
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.09
|-0.86
|12.19
|18.03
|36.94
|38.17
|26.59
|Zydus Lifesciences
|3.74
|5.12
|8.42
|32.51
|11.93
|22.94
|16.29
|Cipla
|1.47
|-2.52
|2.54
|11.85
|-12.04
|3.79
|8.12
|Laurus Labs
|2.46
|11.97
|42.79
|113.51
|116.45
|72.2
|26.09
|Mankind Pharma
|6.92
|1.83
|0.98
|21.84
|-8.37
|12.59
|11.38
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.81
|2.42
|-5.8
|-5.98
|-9.34
|2.19
|4.64
|Aurobindo Pharma
|2
|5.47
|14.39
|37.35
|53.09
|24.4
|19.19
|Lupin
|1.41
|-4.52
|-9.66
|-5.64
|3.35
|22.72
|17.87
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|1.27
|9.06
|10.68
|16.81
|17.49
|41.95
|37.72
|Biocon
|1.11
|-4.3
|-4.93
|7.18
|6.99
|13.08
|1.85
|Alkem Laboratories
|5.43
|-0.34
|-0.18
|2.37
|-3.2
|13.33
|7.21
|Abbott India
|5.52
|2.1
|2.84
|1.68
|-11.21
|5.15
|5.57
|Anthem Biosciences
|-2.49
|4.03
|15.98
|44.37
|8.43
|7.9
|4.67
|Ipca Laboratories
|2.02
|5.49
|26.64
|30.03
|39.36
|30.04
|10.74
|Gland Pharma
|0.61
|3.48
|33.71
|84.13
|45.35
|20.49
|-5.49
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|1.22
|-5.59
|22.77
|20.46
|4.44
|22.2
|13.59
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.25
|-4.21
|15.56
|20.32
|39.2
|27.69
|19.07
Source: Dion Global
Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110TG2022PLC163732 and registration number is 163732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global