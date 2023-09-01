Follow Us

HIMALAYA FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.86 Closed
-0.31-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Himalaya Food International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹23.18
₹22.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.50₹30.94
₹22.86
Open Price
₹22.98
Prev. Close
₹22.93
Volume
67,013

Himalaya Food International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.18
  • R223.52
  • R323.86
  • Pivot
    22.84
  • S122.5
  • S222.16
  • S321.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.322.78
  • 1020.6722.83
  • 2020.4322.95
  • 5020.7523.35
  • 10020.6423.43
  • 20021.5422.99

Himalaya Food International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.400.189.025.845.50177.521.51
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Himalaya Food International Ltd. Share Holdings

Himalaya Food International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Himalaya Food International Ltd.

Himalaya Food International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL1992PLC047399 and registration number is 047399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Man Mohan Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangita Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Kakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Khera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Himalaya Food International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd.?

The market cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹132.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is -6.33 and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Himalaya Food International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹22.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himalaya Food International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himalaya Food International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹30.94 and 52-week low of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹18.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

