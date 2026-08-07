Here's the live share price of Himalaya Food International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Himalaya Food International
|-1.46
|-2.98
|-15.38
|-6.28
|-32.62
|-25.71
|-12.58
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Himalaya Food International has declined 32.62% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Himalaya Food International has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.98
|8.98
|10
|8.96
|8.98
|20
|8.96
|8.99
|50
|9.23
|9.16
|100
|9.34
|9.38
|200
|9.59
|10.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Himalaya Food International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Himalaya Food Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Himalaya Food Intl. - Updated Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Himalaya Food Intl. - Updated Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Jun 11, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Himalaya Food Intl. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Himalaya Food Intl. - Chairman''s Letter For Investor''s Information.
Source: Dion Global
Himalaya Food International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL1992PLC047399 and registration number is 047399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himalaya Food International is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himalaya Food International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Himalaya Food International is ₹74.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Himalaya Food International are ₹9.00 and ₹8.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himalaya Food International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himalaya Food International is ₹14.35 and 52-week low of Himalaya Food International is ₹6.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himalaya Food International has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -2.98% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -25.71% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International are 14.29 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global