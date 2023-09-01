What is the Market Cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd.? The market cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹132.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is -6.33 and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of Himalaya Food International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himalaya Food International Ltd. is ₹22.86 as on .