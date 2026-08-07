What is the share price of Himalaya Food International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himalaya Food International is ₹8.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Himalaya Food International? The Himalaya Food International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Himalaya Food International? The market cap of Himalaya Food International is ₹74.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Himalaya Food International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Himalaya Food International are ₹9.00 and ₹8.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himalaya Food International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himalaya Food International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himalaya Food International is ₹14.35 and 52-week low of Himalaya Food International is ₹6.81 as on .

How has the Himalaya Food International performed historically in terms of returns? The Himalaya Food International has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -2.98% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -25.71% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International are 14.29 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global