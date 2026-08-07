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Himalaya Food International Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIMALAYA FOOD INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Himalaya Food International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.80 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Himalaya Food International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.70₹9.00
₹8.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.81₹14.35
₹8.80
Open Price
₹8.86
Prev. Close
₹8.86
Volume
25,949

Source: Dion Global

Himalaya Food International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Himalaya Food International		-1.46-2.98-15.38-6.28-32.62-25.71-12.58
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Himalaya Food International has declined 32.62% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Himalaya Food International has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Himalaya Food International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Himalaya Food International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.988.98
108.968.98
208.968.99
509.239.16
1009.349.38
2009.5910.09

Source: Dion Global

Himalaya Food International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Himalaya Food International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Himalaya Food International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTHimalaya Food Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTHimalaya Food Intl. - Updated Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
Jun 30, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTHimalaya Food Intl. - Updated Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
Jun 11, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTHimalaya Food Intl. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTHimalaya Food Intl. - Chairman''s Letter For Investor''s Information.

Source: Dion Global

About Himalaya Food International

Himalaya Food International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL1992PLC047399 and registration number is 047399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Man Mohan Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Kakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Himalaya Food International Share Price

What is the share price of Himalaya Food International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himalaya Food International is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Himalaya Food International?

The Himalaya Food International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Himalaya Food International?

The market cap of Himalaya Food International is ₹74.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Himalaya Food International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Himalaya Food International are ₹9.00 and ₹8.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himalaya Food International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himalaya Food International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himalaya Food International is ₹14.35 and 52-week low of Himalaya Food International is ₹6.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Himalaya Food International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Himalaya Food International has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -2.98% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -25.71% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International are 14.29 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Himalaya Food International News

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