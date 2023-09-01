Follow Us

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIMACHAL FIBRES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.92 Closed
1.930.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.92₹7.92
₹7.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.74₹7.77
₹7.92
Open Price
₹7.92
Prev. Close
₹7.77
Volume
8,148

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.92
  • R27.92
  • R37.92
  • Pivot
    7.92
  • S17.92
  • S27.92
  • S37.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.57.49
  • 105.57.26
  • 205.566.98
  • 505.766.5
  • 1005.346.04
  • 2005.855.68

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0021.2960.0079.1933.33560.0061.96
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Share Holdings

Himachal Fibres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Himachal Fibres Ltd.

Himachal Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119HP1980PLC031020 and registration number is 031020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surjit Singh
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Gian Chand Thakur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Malkeet Kaur
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Himachal Fibres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Himachal Fibres Ltd.?

The market cap of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹68.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Himachal Fibres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is 71.8 and PB ratio of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is 3.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Himachal Fibres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹7.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himachal Fibres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himachal Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹7.77 and 52-week low of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

