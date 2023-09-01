Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Himachal Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119HP1980PLC031020 and registration number is 031020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹68.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is 71.8 and PB ratio of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is 3.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹7.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himachal Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹7.77 and 52-week low of Himachal Fibres Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.