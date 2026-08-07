What is the share price of HIM Teknoforge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge is ₹262.85 as on .

What kind of stock is HIM Teknoforge? The HIM Teknoforge is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HIM Teknoforge? The market cap of HIM Teknoforge is ₹248.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HIM Teknoforge? Today’s highest and lowest price of HIM Teknoforge are ₹276.00 and ₹262.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HIM Teknoforge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIM Teknoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIM Teknoforge is ₹297.80 and 52-week low of HIM Teknoforge is ₹177.00 as on .

How has the HIM Teknoforge performed historically in terms of returns? The HIM Teknoforge has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 34.76% for the past month, 21.13% over 3 months, 23.06% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge are 19.74 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global