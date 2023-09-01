Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.67
|7.81
|24.18
|61.95
|41.27
|122.81
|-30.98
|8.94
|9.23
|12.64
|41.86
|75.61
|352.55
|280.28
|1.11
|-11.94
|8.80
|22.84
|47.56
|75.55
|2.33
|-7.05
|-4.84
|33.87
|52.29
|124.05
|1,220.95
|1,685.22
|1.16
|-0.48
|35.16
|100.12
|27.94
|147.55
|-33.38
|3.46
|-1.39
|43.90
|56.95
|84.82
|202.97
|-10.75
|2.59
|10.81
|39.77
|29.61
|105.00
|372.99
|491.35
|2.21
|-4.36
|4.87
|4.69
|-5.87
|220.02
|15.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HP1971PLC000904 and registration number is 000904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹100.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 10.43 and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹127.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIM Teknoforge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹73.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.