HIM TEKNOFORGE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | BSE
₹127.50 Closed
1.762.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.50₹130.80
₹127.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.01₹155.00
₹127.50
Open Price
₹128.80
Prev. Close
₹125.30
Volume
8,757

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.03
  • R2133.07
  • R3135.33
  • Pivot
    127.77
  • S1124.73
  • S2122.47
  • S3119.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.76123.95
  • 1089.17125.45
  • 2088.95126.06
  • 5090.06121.53
  • 10086.44112.89
  • 20099.01104.55

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.677.8124.1861.9541.27122.81-30.98
8.949.2312.6441.8675.61352.55280.28
1.11-11.948.8022.8447.5675.552.33
-7.05-4.8433.8752.29124.051,220.951,685.22
1.16-0.4835.16100.1227.94147.55-33.38
3.46-1.3943.9056.9584.82202.97-10.75
2.5910.8139.7729.61105.00372.99491.35
2.21-4.364.874.69-5.87220.0215.43

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. Share Holdings

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HIM Teknoforge Ltd.

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HP1971PLC000904 and registration number is 000904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Purshotam Lal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Narain Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Raghuvinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavana Rao
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on HIM Teknoforge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.?

The market cap of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹100.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 10.43 and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹127.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIM Teknoforge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹73.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

