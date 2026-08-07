Here's the live share price of HIM Teknoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HIM Teknoforge has gained 23.06% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, HIM Teknoforge has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|267.31
|274.18
|10
|261.6
|264.77
|20
|232.13
|248.5
|50
|216
|227.82
|100
|209.77
|218.29
|200
|213.39
|212.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HIM Teknoforge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|HIM Teknoforge - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ending 30.06.2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|HIM Teknoforge - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Price Movement
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|HIM Teknoforge - Clarification sought from Him Teknoforge Ltd
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|HIM Teknoforge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|HIM Teknoforge - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors.
Source: Dion Global
HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HP1971PLC000904 and registration number is 000904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge is ₹262.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HIM Teknoforge is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HIM Teknoforge is ₹248.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HIM Teknoforge are ₹276.00 and ₹262.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIM Teknoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIM Teknoforge is ₹297.80 and 52-week low of HIM Teknoforge is ₹177.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HIM Teknoforge has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 34.76% for the past month, 21.13% over 3 months, 23.06% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge are 19.74 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global