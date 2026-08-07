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HIM Teknoforge Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIM TEKNOFORGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of HIM Teknoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.85 Closed
-1.76₹ -4.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HIM Teknoforge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹262.05₹276.00
₹262.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.00₹297.80
₹262.85
Open Price
₹271.95
Prev. Close
₹267.55
Volume
15,029

Source: Dion Global

HIM Teknoforge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HIM Teknoforge has gained 23.06% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, HIM Teknoforge has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

HIM Teknoforge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HIM Teknoforge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.31274.18
10261.6264.77
20232.13248.5
50216227.82
100209.77218.29
200213.39212.68

Source: Dion Global

HIM Teknoforge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HIM Teknoforge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HIM Teknoforge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTHIM Teknoforge - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ending 30.06.2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTHIM Teknoforge - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Price Movement
Jul 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTHIM Teknoforge - Clarification sought from Him Teknoforge Ltd
Jul 22, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTHIM Teknoforge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTHIM Teknoforge - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors.

Source: Dion Global

About HIM Teknoforge

HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HP1971PLC000904 and registration number is 000904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. RaviKant Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Raghuvinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Narain Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on HIM Teknoforge Share Price

What is the share price of HIM Teknoforge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge is ₹262.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HIM Teknoforge?

The HIM Teknoforge is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HIM Teknoforge?

The market cap of HIM Teknoforge is ₹248.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HIM Teknoforge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HIM Teknoforge are ₹276.00 and ₹262.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HIM Teknoforge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIM Teknoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIM Teknoforge is ₹297.80 and 52-week low of HIM Teknoforge is ₹177.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HIM Teknoforge performed historically in terms of returns?

The HIM Teknoforge has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 34.76% for the past month, 21.13% over 3 months, 23.06% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge are 19.74 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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