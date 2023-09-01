What is the Market Cap of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.? The market cap of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹100.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.? P/E ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 10.43 and PB ratio of HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is 0.58 as on .

What is the share price of HIM Teknoforge Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIM Teknoforge Ltd. is ₹127.50 as on .