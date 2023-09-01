Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG1955PLC000656 and registration number is 000656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1973.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HIL Ltd. is ₹2,256.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HIL Ltd. is 18.62 and PB ratio of HIL Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIL Ltd. is ₹2,993.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIL Ltd. is ₹3,800.00 and 52-week low of HIL Ltd. is ₹2,202.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.