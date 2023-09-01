Follow Us

HIL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIL LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,993.50 Closed
-0.53-15.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,950.00₹3,022.00
₹2,993.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,202.10₹3,800.00
₹2,993.50
Open Price
₹3,010.00
Prev. Close
₹3,009.45
Volume
10,499

HIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,036.37
  • R23,065.18
  • R33,108.37
  • Pivot
    2,993.18
  • S12,964.37
  • S22,921.18
  • S32,892.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,835.312,989.7
  • 102,782.993,011.64
  • 202,790.693,026.31
  • 503,250.082,995.72
  • 1003,360.632,914.93
  • 2003,680.072,913.25

HIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

HIL Ltd. Share Holdings

HIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HIL Ltd.

HIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG1955PLC000656 and registration number is 000656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1973.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Seth
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Rasgotra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arvind Sahay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V V Ranganathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on HIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HIL Ltd.?

The market cap of HIL Ltd. is ₹2,256.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HIL Ltd. is 18.62 and PB ratio of HIL Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HIL Ltd. is ₹2,993.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HIL Ltd. is ₹3,800.00 and 52-week low of HIL Ltd. is ₹2,202.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

