scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Highest dividend-yielding small-cap shares in June; these 15 shares have paid up to 35% yields to shareholders

T.V. Today Network and Bhansali Engineering Polymers were the highest dividend yielding small-cap shares over the past twelve months, according to an Axis Securities report.

Written by Zoya Springwala
dividend yield
The firms that have paid out the lowest dividends are Bank of Maharashtra, Geojit Financial Services and CESC.

T.V. Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the 12 months, with a whooping yield of 35%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation – paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 8%.  Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – D B Corp, Nirlon, Bank of Maharashtra, and CESC – had yields of 6% during the same time period. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.

Also Read

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:

Company NameCMPDividend (past 12 months)Dividend Yield
T.V. Today NetworkRs 197Rs 7035%
Bhansali Engineering PolymersRs 130Rs 1814%
RSWMRs 208Rs 2512%
Forbes & CompanyRs 594Rs 6511%
IDFCRs 106Rs 1110%
Banco Products (India)Rs 302Rs 289%
Goodyear IndiaRs 1,193Rs 1008%
Polyplex CorporationRs 1,288Rs 1068%
PNB GiltsRs 62Rs 58%
Balmer Lawrie InvestmentRs 407Rs 307%
Geojit Financial ServicesRs 45Rs 37%
D B CorpRs 139Rs 96%
NirlonRs 404Rs 266%
Bank of MaharashtraRs 28Rs 1.86%
CESCRs 72Rs 4.56%

Five out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and one firm belongs to utilities and oil & gas sectors each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 766 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 11%. Bank of Maharashtra has the highest market capitalisation at Rs 19,934 crore and paid out the lowest dividend-yield on the table.

Bank of Maharashtra, Geojit Financial Services and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields varying between 6-7%. The other company that paid a three digit dividend was Goodyear India, giving investors Rs 100 over the past 12 months. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 14:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS