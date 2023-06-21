Highest dividend-yielding small-cap shares in June; these 15 shares have paid up to 35% yields to shareholders

T.V. Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the 12 months, with a whooping yield of 35%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation – paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 8%. Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – D B Corp, Nirlon, Bank of Maharashtra, and CESC – had yields of 6% during the same time period. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (past 12 months) Dividend Yield T.V. Today Network Rs 197 Rs 70 35% Bhansali Engineering Polymers Rs 130 Rs 18 14% RSWM Rs 208 Rs 25 12% Forbes & Company Rs 594 Rs 65 11% IDFC Rs 106 Rs 11 10% Banco Products (India) Rs 302 Rs 28 9% Goodyear India Rs 1,193 Rs 100 8% Polyplex Corporation Rs 1,288 Rs 106 8% PNB Gilts Rs 62 Rs 5 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 407 Rs 30 7% Geojit Financial Services Rs 45 Rs 3 7% D B Corp Rs 139 Rs 9 6% Nirlon Rs 404 Rs 26 6% Bank of Maharashtra Rs 28 Rs 1.8 6% CESC Rs 72 Rs 4.5 6%

Five out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and one firm belongs to utilities and oil & gas sectors each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 766 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 11%. Bank of Maharashtra has the highest market capitalisation at Rs 19,934 crore and paid out the lowest dividend-yield on the table.

Bank of Maharashtra, Geojit Financial Services and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields varying between 6-7%. The other company that paid a three digit dividend was Goodyear India, giving investors Rs 100 over the past 12 months. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.