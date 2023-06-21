Highest dividend-yielding small-cap shares in June; these 15 shares have paid up to 35% yields to shareholders

T.V. Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the 12 months, with a whooping yield of 35%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation – paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 8%. Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – D B Corp, Nirlon, Bank of Maharashtra, and CESC – had yields of 6% during the same time period. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.
Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:
|Company Name
|CMP
|Dividend (past 12 months)
|Dividend Yield
|T.V. Today Network
|Rs 197
|Rs 70
|35%
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Rs 130
|Rs 18
|14%
|RSWM
|Rs 208
|Rs 25
|12%
|Forbes & Company
|Rs 594
|Rs 65
|11%
|IDFC
|Rs 106
|Rs 11
|10%
|Banco Products (India)
|Rs 302
|Rs 28
|9%
|Goodyear India
|Rs 1,193
|Rs 100
|8%
|Polyplex Corporation
|Rs 1,288
|Rs 106
|8%
|PNB Gilts
|Rs 62
|Rs 5
|8%
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|Rs 407
|Rs 30
|7%
|Geojit Financial Services
|Rs 45
|Rs 3
|7%
|D B Corp
|Rs 139
|Rs 9
|6%
|Nirlon
|Rs 404
|Rs 26
|6%
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Rs 28
|Rs 1.8
|6%
|CESC
|Rs 72
|Rs 4.5
|6%
Five out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and one firm belongs to utilities and oil & gas sectors each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 766 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 11%. Bank of Maharashtra has the highest market capitalisation at Rs 19,934 crore and paid out the lowest dividend-yield on the table.
Bank of Maharashtra, Geojit Financial Services and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields varying between 6-7%. The other company that paid a three digit dividend was Goodyear India, giving investors Rs 100 over the past 12 months. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.