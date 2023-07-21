Highest dividend-yield small-cap shares: some of these stocks gave up to 33% yields to shareholders

TV Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the last financial year, with a whooping yield of 33%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation– paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 7%. Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC – had yields of 6% for the last financial year. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (last 12 months) Dividend Yield T.V. Today Network Rs 212 Rs 70 33% Bhansali Engineering Polymers Rs 94 Rs 17 18% RSWM Rs 195 Rs 25 13% Forbes & Company Rs 663 Rs 65 10% IDFC Rs 112 Rs 11 10% Banco Products (India) Rs 332 Rs 28 8% Polyplex Corporation Rs 1,304 Rs 106 8% Goodyear India Rs 1,293 Rs 100 8% PNB Gilts Rs 66 Rs 5 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 414 Rs 30 7% Nirlon Rs 380 Rs 26 7% CESC Rs 75 Rs 4.5 6% Housing & Urban Development Corporation Rs 60 Rs 3.5 6% Accelya Solutions India Rs 1,394 Rs 80 6%

Four out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and the IT, utilities, oil & gas and healthcare sectors have just one firm each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 855 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 10%. IDFC has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 17,968 crore and paid out the fourth highest dividend-yield.

HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 3.5, Rs 80 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields at 6%. Polyplex Corporation paid out the highest dividend over the past fiscal year among companies on the list, at Rs 106 per share. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.