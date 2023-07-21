Highest dividend-yield small-cap shares: some of these stocks gave up to 33% yields to shareholders

TV Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the last financial year, with a whooping yield of 33%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation– paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 7%. Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC – had yields of 6% for the last financial year. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.
Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:
|Company Name
|CMP
|Dividend (last 12 months)
|Dividend Yield
|T.V. Today Network
|Rs 212
|Rs 70
|33%
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Rs 94
|Rs 17
|18%
|RSWM
|Rs 195
|Rs 25
|13%
|Forbes & Company
|Rs 663
|Rs 65
|10%
|IDFC
|Rs 112
|Rs 11
|10%
|Banco Products (India)
|Rs 332
|Rs 28
|8%
|Polyplex Corporation
|Rs 1,304
|Rs 106
|8%
|Goodyear India
|Rs 1,293
|Rs 100
|8%
|PNB Gilts
|Rs 66
|Rs 5
|8%
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|Rs 414
|Rs 30
|7%
|Nirlon
|Rs 380
|Rs 26
|7%
|CESC
|Rs 75
|Rs 4.5
|6%
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|Rs 60
|Rs 3.5
|6%
|Accelya Solutions India
|Rs 1,394
|Rs 80
|6%
Four out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and the IT, utilities, oil & gas and healthcare sectors have just one firm each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 855 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 10%. IDFC has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 17,968 crore and paid out the fourth highest dividend-yield.
HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 3.5, Rs 80 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields at 6%. Polyplex Corporation paid out the highest dividend over the past fiscal year among companies on the list, at Rs 106 per share. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.