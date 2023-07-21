scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Highest dividend-yield small-cap shares: some of these stocks gave up to 33% yields to shareholders

T.V. Today Network, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, RSWM, Forbes & Company, and IDFC paid the highest dividends, up to 33% over the past 12 months.

Written by Zoya Springwala
dividend yield shares
HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC had the lowest dividend yield on the list at 6%.

TV Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the last financial year, with a whooping yield of 33%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation– paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 7%.  Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC – had yields of 6% for the last financial year. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:

Company NameCMPDividend (last 12 months)Dividend Yield
T.V. Today NetworkRs 212Rs 7033%
Bhansali Engineering PolymersRs 94Rs 1718%
RSWMRs 195Rs 2513%
Forbes & CompanyRs 663Rs 6510%
IDFCRs 112Rs 1110%
Banco Products (India)Rs 332Rs 288%
Polyplex CorporationRs 1,304Rs 1068%
Goodyear IndiaRs 1,293Rs 1008%
PNB GiltsRs 66Rs 58%
Balmer Lawrie InvestmentRs 414Rs 307%
NirlonRs 380Rs 267%
CESCRs 75Rs 4.56%
Housing & Urban Development CorporationRs 60Rs 3.56%
Accelya Solutions IndiaRs 1,394Rs 806%

Four out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and the IT, utilities, oil & gas and healthcare sectors have just one firm each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 855 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 10%. IDFC has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 17,968 crore and paid out the fourth highest dividend-yield.

Also Read

HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 3.5, Rs 80 and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields at 6%. Polyplex Corporation paid out the highest dividend over the past fiscal year among companies on the list, at Rs 106 per share. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 15:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS