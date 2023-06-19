Highest dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, Oil India, Power Grid, GAIL (India)

Coal India and ONGC shares were among the top dividend paying PSU scrips in the last financial year, with yields of 10% and 9% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. The lowest dividend-yielding firm on this list is Power Finance with a yield of 4%.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:

Company Name CMP Dividend (Past 12 months) Dividend Yield Coal India Rs 228 Rs 23.25 10% ONGC Rs 157 Rs 14 9% REC Rs 154 Rs 13.05 8% Oil India Rs 253 Rs 19.5 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 407 Rs 30 7% Bank of Maharashtra Rs 28 Rs 1.8 6% Canara Bank Rs 302 Rs 18.5 6% HUDCO Rs 59 Rs 3.5 6% National Aluminium Company Rs 85 Rs 5 6% Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Rs 276 Rs 14 5% Power Grid Corporation of India Rs 245 Rs 12.25 5% Rites Rs 381 Rs 18 5% Balmer Lawrie & Company Rs 138 Rs 6.5 5% GAIL (India) Rs 107 Rs 5 5% Power Finance Corporation Rs 202 Rs 8.75 4%

Five out of the fifteen companies listed belong to the financial sector, whereas the list comprises solely one IT firm and one company in the industrial sector. The financial sector has given investors a high dividend return. REC, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Power Finance Corporation present dividend yields ranging from 4% to 8%. In the energy sector, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Power Grid Corporation of India offer dividend yields of 5%. The metals & mining sector demonstrates strength with companies like Coal India and National Aluminum Company offering dividend yields of 10% and 6%, respectively.

Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 903 crore, Balmer Lawrie Investment gave its shareholders the second-highest yield of 7%. Power Grid has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 1,70,550 crore, but has a yield of 5% only. Bank of Maharashtra, HUDCO, NALCO and GAIL (India) have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3.5, Rs 5 and Rs 5 respectively, with varying yields.