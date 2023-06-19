Highest dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, Oil India, Power Grid, GAIL (India)

Coal India and ONGC shares were among the top dividend paying PSU scrips in the last financial year, with yields of 10% and 9% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. The lowest dividend-yielding firm on this list is Power Finance with a yield of 4%.
Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:
|Company Name
|CMP
|Dividend (Past 12 months)
|Dividend Yield
|Coal India
|Rs 228
|Rs 23.25
|10%
|ONGC
|Rs 157
|Rs 14
|9%
|REC
|Rs 154
|Rs 13.05
|8%
|Oil India
|Rs 253
|Rs 19.5
|8%
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|Rs 407
|Rs 30
|7%
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Rs 28
|Rs 1.8
|6%
|Canara Bank
|Rs 302
|Rs 18.5
|6%
|HUDCO
|Rs 59
|Rs 3.5
|6%
|National Aluminium Company
|Rs 85
|Rs 5
|6%
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Rs 276
|Rs 14
|5%
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|Rs 245
|Rs 12.25
|5%
|Rites
|Rs 381
|Rs 18
|5%
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|Rs 138
|Rs 6.5
|5%
|GAIL (India)
|Rs 107
|Rs 5
|5%
|Power Finance Corporation
|Rs 202
|Rs 8.75
|4%
Five out of the fifteen companies listed belong to the financial sector, whereas the list comprises solely one IT firm and one company in the industrial sector. The financial sector has given investors a high dividend return. REC, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Power Finance Corporation present dividend yields ranging from 4% to 8%. In the energy sector, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Power Grid Corporation of India offer dividend yields of 5%. The metals & mining sector demonstrates strength with companies like Coal India and National Aluminum Company offering dividend yields of 10% and 6%, respectively.
Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 903 crore, Balmer Lawrie Investment gave its shareholders the second-highest yield of 7%. Power Grid has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 1,70,550 crore, but has a yield of 5% only. Bank of Maharashtra, HUDCO, NALCO and GAIL (India) have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3.5, Rs 5 and Rs 5 respectively, with varying yields.