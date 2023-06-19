scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Highest dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, Oil India, Power Grid, GAIL (India)

Coal India and ONGC were the highest dividend yielding PSU shares over the past twelve months, according to an Axis Securities report.

Written by Zoya Springwala
share market
Power Finance and GAIL (India) were the lowest dividend yielding PSUs on the list.

Coal India and ONGC shares were among the top dividend paying PSU scrips in the last financial year, with yields of 10% and 9% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. The lowest dividend-yielding firm on this list is Power Finance with a yield of 4%.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:

Company NameCMPDividend (Past 12 months)Dividend Yield
Coal IndiaRs 228Rs 23.2510%
ONGCRs 157Rs 149%
RECRs 154Rs 13.058%
Oil IndiaRs 253Rs 19.58%
Balmer Lawrie InvestmentRs 407Rs 307%
Bank of MaharashtraRs 28Rs 1.86%
Canara BankRs 302Rs 18.56%
HUDCORs 59Rs 3.56%
National Aluminium CompanyRs 85Rs 56%
Hindustan Petroleum CorporationRs 276Rs 145%
Power Grid Corporation of IndiaRs 245Rs 12.255%
RitesRs 381Rs 185%
Balmer Lawrie & CompanyRs 138Rs 6.55%
GAIL (India)Rs 107Rs 55%
Power Finance CorporationRs 202Rs 8.754%

Five out of the fifteen companies listed belong to the financial sector, whereas the list comprises solely one IT firm and one company in the industrial sector. The financial sector has given investors a high dividend return. REC, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Power Finance Corporation present dividend yields ranging from 4% to 8%. In the energy sector, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Power Grid Corporation of India offer dividend yields of 5%. The metals & mining sector demonstrates strength with companies like Coal India and National Aluminum Company offering dividend yields of 10% and 6%, respectively.

Also Read

Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 903 crore, Balmer Lawrie Investment gave its shareholders the second-highest yield of 7%. Power Grid has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 1,70,550 crore, but has a yield of 5% only. Bank of Maharashtra, HUDCO, NALCO and GAIL (India) have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.8, Rs 3.5, Rs 5 and Rs 5 respectively, with varying yields.

Also Read
More Stories on
Dividend payment
PSU

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 09:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS