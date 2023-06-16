Highest dividend-yield mid-cap shares: Canara Bank, ICICI Sec, HPCL, Torrent Power, Oil India, more

REC and Sanofi India shares were among the top dividend paying midcap scrips in the last 12 months, with yields of 8%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding midcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Sanofi India also paid out the highest dividend to its shareholders at Rs 570 per equity share. The lowest dividend-yielding firms on this list were ICICI Securities, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, NHPC and Indraprastha Gas, with yields of 4%.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding mid-caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (last 12 months) Dividend Yield REC Rs 154 Rs 13.05 8% Sanofi India Rs 6,890 Rs 570 8% Oil India Rs 253 Rs 19.5 8% Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Rs 1,411 Rs 90 6% Canara Bank Rs 302 Rs 18.5 6% National Aluminium Company Rs 85 Rs 5 6% Oracle Financial Services Software Rs 3,887 Rs 225 6% Petronet LNG Rs 227 Rs 11.5 5% Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Rs 276 Rs 14 5% Nippon Life India Asset Management Rs 245 Rs 11.5 5% Power Finance Corporation Rs 202 Rs 8.75 4% Indian Railway Finance Corporation Rs 33 Rs 1.43 4% ICICI Securities Rs 524 Rs 22.5 4% NHPC Rs 46 Rs 1.9 4% Indraprastha Gas Rs 467 Rs 18.5 4%

Six out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and only one company from the information technology sector, one in utilities, and one in metals and mining sector. REC and Canara have the highest dividend yield among companies in the financial sector at 8% and 6% respectively.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and NHPC have reported lower dividends in the past 12 months, with payouts of Rs 1.9 and Rs 1.43 respectively, resulting in a 4% yield each. Oracle Financial Services Software gave investors a 6% dividend yield. Oracle’s dividend payout of Rs 225 in the last year surpasses many large-cap companies. With the largest market capitalization of Rs 54,714 crore, Canara Bank paid out only a 6% dividend.