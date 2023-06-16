scorecardresearch
Highest dividend-yield mid-cap shares: Canara Bank, ICICI Sec, HPCL, Torrent Power, Oil India, more

REC and Sanofi India were the highest dividend yielding mid-cap shares over the past twelve months, according to an Axis Securities report.

Written by Zoya Springwala
Updated:
dividend yielding shares
ICICI Securities, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, NHPC and Indraprastha Gas were shares that had the lowest dividend yield in the list.

REC and Sanofi India shares were among the top dividend paying midcap scrips in the last 12 months, with yields of 8%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding midcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Sanofi India also paid out the highest dividend to its shareholders at Rs 570 per equity share. The lowest dividend-yielding firms on this list were ICICI Securities, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, NHPC and Indraprastha Gas, with yields of 4%.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding mid-caps:

Company NameCMPDividend (last 12 months)Dividend Yield
RECRs 154Rs 13.058%
Sanofi IndiaRs 6,890Rs 5708%
Oil IndiaRs 253Rs 19.58%
Glaxosmithkline PharmaceuticalsRs 1,411Rs 906%
Canara BankRs 302Rs 18.56%
National Aluminium CompanyRs 85Rs 56%
Oracle Financial Services SoftwareRs 3,887Rs 2256%
Petronet LNGRs 227Rs 11.55%
Hindustan Petroleum CorporationRs 276Rs 145%
Nippon Life India Asset ManagementRs 245Rs 11.55%
Power Finance CorporationRs 202Rs 8.754%
Indian Railway Finance CorporationRs 33Rs 1.434%
ICICI SecuritiesRs 524Rs 22.54%
NHPCRs 46Rs 1.94%
Indraprastha GasRs 467Rs 18.54%

Six out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and only one company from the information technology sector, one in utilities, and one in metals and mining sector. REC and Canara have the highest dividend yield among companies in the financial sector at 8% and 6% respectively.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and NHPC have reported lower dividends in the past 12 months, with payouts of Rs 1.9 and Rs 1.43 respectively, resulting in a 4% yield each. Oracle Financial Services Software gave investors a 6% dividend yield. Oracle’s dividend payout of Rs 225 in the last year surpasses many large-cap companies. With the largest market capitalization of Rs 54,714 crore, Canara Bank paid out only a 6% dividend.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 11:44 IST

