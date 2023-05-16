Highest dividend-yield large-cap shares: TCS, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, more

Vedanta has proven to be a generous share for dividend-seeking investors, with a whopping yield of 26% over the past 12 months. This translates to a substantial payout of Rs 70 per share in dividends for its shareholders. Bajaj Auto paid out the highest dividend per share in the previous financial year at Rs 140. However, its yield is significantly lower at only 3%. In comparison, Vedanta’s high yield means that investors have received a greater return on their investment in terms of dividend payouts.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding large-caps, according to a list compiled by Axis Securities:

Company Name CMP (in Rs) Dividend in the past 12 months (in Rs) Dividend Yield

(last 12 months) Vedanta 274 70 26% Hindustan Zinc 310 75.5 24% Coal India 236 23.3 10% ONGC 166 14 8% Power Grid Corporation of India 244 12.3 5% Tata Steel 107 5.1 5% GAIL (India) 109 5 5% Tech Mahindra 1,060 48 5% Piramal Enterprises 731 33 5% HCL Technologies 1,097 48 4% NTPC 175 7.3 4% Steel Authority of India 83 3.3 4% Hero MotoCorp 2,621 100 4% Tata Consultancy Services 3,279 113 3% Bajaj Auto 4,579 140 3% Top 15 Dividend Yield Companies (Large Cap)

Five out of the fifteen companies in the table belong to the metal and mining industry, while there is only one healthcare company in the list. Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc have the highest dividend yield in the last 12 months at 26% and 24%, which indicates that these companies are providing a significant return to their shareholders through dividends. Coal India, despite having the largest market capitalisation among the companies in the metal and mining sector on this list, has a lower dividend yield, at 10%.

ONGC and GAIL (India) are among the list of successful oil and gas corporations. With a dividend yield of 5%, Power Grid Corporation of India, which operates in the utilities industry, is also among the best dividend-yield stocks. NSE Nifty 50 heavyweights from the IT sector, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Technologies, are also scrips that yield investors great returns. TCS, which has the highest market capitalisation among the IT companies – at about Rs 12 lakh crore, has a dividend yield of only 3%.

In the healthcare sector, Piramal Enterprises is the only company in the top-performing list, with a dividend yield of 5%. Similarly, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, both in the auto and ancillary sector, have a dividend yield of 4%. Notably, cigarette major ITC, which has a dividend yield of just under 3%, didn’t make it to the Axis Securities list.