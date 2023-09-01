Follow Us

High Street Filatex Ltd. Share Price

HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.98 Closed
4.991.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
High Street Filatex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.98₹39.98
₹39.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.07₹85.40
₹39.98
Open Price
₹39.98
Prev. Close
₹38.08
Volume
449

High Street Filatex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.98
  • R239.98
  • R339.98
  • Pivot
    39.98
  • S139.98
  • S239.98
  • S339.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.8235.36
  • 1066.8433.52
  • 2069.0632.2
  • 5060.7231.78
  • 10049.7733.53
  • 20031.5535.63

High Street Filatex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.4829.4737.3917.62-8.20254.43234.56
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39

High Street Filatex Ltd. Share Holdings

High Street Filatex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About High Street Filatex Ltd.

High Street Filatex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1994PLC008386 and registration number is 008386. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagwan Singh
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aishwarya Sethia
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajneesh Chindalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajdeep Ghiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Palod
    Independent Director

FAQs on High Street Filatex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of High Street Filatex Ltd.?

The market cap of High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹2.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd. is -20.6 and PB ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd. is -1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of High Street Filatex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹39.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of High Street Filatex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Street Filatex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹85.40 and 52-week low of High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹25.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

