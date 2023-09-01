What is the Market Cap of High Street Filatex Ltd.? The market cap of High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹2.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd.? P/E ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd. is -20.6 and PB ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd. is -1.81 as on .

What is the share price of High Street Filatex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Street Filatex Ltd. is ₹39.98 as on .