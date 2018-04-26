High on multibaggers: 3 small-cap liquor stocks that gained up to 250% in FY18, now in Dolly Khanna’s kitty

Among the additions of Dolly Khanna, is Som Distilleries and Breweries, in which even ace investor Porinju Veliyath had invested in January-18, according to bulk data available in NSE. (Image: PTI)

In the quarter ended March-18, ace investor Dolly Khanna added three small-cap multibagger liquor stocks to his kitty with returns up to 250% in the previous fiscal. The couple, Rajiv and Dolly Khanna have reduced stake in nine out of 20 companies in which they held more than 1 percent stake. The Chennai-based couple have bought four new stocks, out of which three belong to liquor industry. Among the additions is Som Distilleries and Breweries, in which even ace investor Porinju Veliyath had invested in January-18, according to bulk data available in NSE. Interestingly, the stock has returned 119% in the last one year. The shares were trading at Rs 279.4, up by more than 1.1%. Apart from Som Distilleries, the duo has also purchased a 1.04% stake in Associated Alcohols & Breweries.

The shares were trading at Rs 409.8, up by more than 3.8%. The shares had returned more than 250% in FY18. Apart from these two liquor stocks, Dolly Khanna has also picked up a 1.05% stake in Radico Khaitan. which sells various brands of whisky and rum, including 8 PM, Royal Whytehall, After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum and 8 PM Bermuda Rum has posted stellar returns in the previous year at 238%. The shares were trading flat at Rs 416.5.

Apart from these stocks, Dolly Khanna added LT Foods to the portfolio. LT Foods is a leading leading rice brand in India and the No. 1 speciality food brand in the US, and sells rice under brands such as Daawat, Royal, Devaaya, Ecolife and Heritage.

According to media reports, Rajiv Khanna started investing in the market in 1996 with an initial investment of Rs 1 crore, which is now worth over Rs 750 crore. Out of 20 stocks in their portfolio, just three have given negative returns in the last one-year period. These include Dwarikesh Sugar, Nitin Spinners, RSWM and Ruchira Papers.