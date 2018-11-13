High fuel cost makes Jet Airways’ profit runway slippery, airlines skids in Q2 to posts Rs 1,297-crore loss

Fuel costs soar nearly 60% y-o-y, outpacing near 10% rise in revenues

Jet Airways on Monday reported a loss of Rs 1,297 crore for the September quarter as fuel costs soared nearly 60% year-on-year, outpacing the near 10% y-o-y rise in revenues.

Depreciating rupee and intense competition among carriers also impacted earnings for the quarter. In Q2FY18, the airline had reported a small profit of Rs 50 crore.
This is the third straight quarter of losses for the beleaguered airline which could soon be sold by promoter Naresh Goyal. Among the interested parties reportedly is the Tata Group. Jet is struggling to make ends meet and is delaying salaries and grounding aircraft.

Average domestic fares during the September quarter are estimated to have been lower by about 7% y-o-y due to the keen competition amongst airlines. Consequently, Jet’s yields stayed flat at Rs 4.8 per kilometre. However, seat occupancy was marginally higher at 84% y-o-y compared with 81.5% in Q2FY18.
Jet had reported a Rs 1,323-crore net loss during Q1FY19, while its Q4FY18 losses stood at Rs 1,036 crore. The airline’s loss was marginally higher than the Bloomberg estimates, which had pegged it at Rs 1,142 crore.

Rating agencies have downgraded Jet Airways debt leading to concerns among investors about the future of the airline. Jet is now looking to raise funds through the equity sale and is in talks with the Tata Group and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
In Q2FY19, the airline’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,161 crore, up by 9.5% year-on-year. The fuel bill, which constitutes nearly 40% of the airline’s total expenditure, rose by 58.6% y-o-y to Rs 2,419 crore. According to oil marketing company Indian Oil, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were up 42% y-o-y to Rs 68,879 per kilolitre in New Delhi during Q2FY19.
Ratings agency Crisil has forecast steepest losses for domestic carriers in a decade due to higher fuel costs and currency losses. “To offset the increase in operating cost, the industry will have to raise average fares by 12%. However, the aggressive expansion plans of carriers and the race to maintain high PLFs will keep competitive intensity high and limit their ability to increase fares,” Sachin Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said.
The Mumbai-based Jet added capacities to the tune of 7.3% y-o-y in the September quarter, raising available seat kilometres (ASKs) from 14.2 billion to 15.2 billion.
The loss on account of foreign currency fluctuation stood at `416 crore for the three months ended September. The value of rupee was down 11% y-o-y to `71 per US dollar during the September quarter.

Jet Airways’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs (Ebitdar) plummeted 76.6% y-o-y to Rs 195 crore in Q2FY19 from Rs 836 crore a year ago. The Ebitdar margin was down 1,170 basis points to just 3.1% against 14.8% during Q2FY18.
Analysts believe the earnings will continue to remain under pressure in the near future. “We don’t see any respite in the near term as airlines continue to sell seats cheap to meet their immediate working capital requirements,” analysts at brokerage firm Axis Capital noted.
The beleaguered carrier has undertaken a cost-reduction programme covering to slash maintenance cost, selling and distribution costs, fuel rate and optimisation, debt and interest cost reduction amongst other operational parameters.

