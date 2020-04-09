HIAL regulatory change to hit GMR Infra, FV at Rs 26

Unlike in case of airlines, the impact on fair value is limited for GMR’s portfolio. (Representative image)

Our revised passenger volumes (cut by 13%) reflect three/four years of growth lost for overall/ international travel for GMR. The impact on fair value on this count is limited given the hybrid till model of airports and finite capacity of DIAL. The 13% cut in fair value to Rs 26 (from Rs 30) is driven more by AERA’s revised stance towards aero/non-aero split of revenue streams at Hyderabad airport, taking out potentially a key remaining regulatory issue for GMR’s portfolio. This is not likely to impact the Groupe ADP deal, which is progressing well.

We have cut our overall passenger volumes (Delhi + Hyderabad) by 5/15/13% for FY20/21/22 to account for three years of lost growth; FY22 levels are similar to FY19 levels. The cut is more for international travel volumes where in the key Delhi airport (DIAL), leisure travel accounts for majority share. Unlike in case of airlines, the impact on fair value is limited for GMR’s portfolio. Fair value of Hyderabad airport gets protected by the hybrid till-model of airports that compensates traffic loss by a higher aero tariff. Fair value of Delhi airport gets protected from it having a finite capacity (2X current throughput).

In its recent tariff for FY17-21 period for Hyderabad airport (HIAL), AERA has classified select business streams in cargo, ground handling and fuel farm as part of aero revenues (accounts for 8/12% of HIAL’s revenues lost). This appears to be the last of the unresolved regulatory issues that AERA has addressed. After such deductions, the remaining non-aeronautical base comprises of business streams that monetize passengers. Such regulatory change would not impact Delhi Airport’s fair value as the airport already operates at base airport charge.

Groupe ADP deal would unlikely get impacted by the regulatory change at HIAL and may have been accounted as a contingency inside the Rs 220-260-bn valuation range (revised KIE estimate at upper end). Prospects of GMR earning earn-outs would remain unchanged as key milestones relate to DIAL. The deal is otherwise progressing well with Groupe ADP recently raising Euros 2.5 bn of bonds issuances at attractive terms (oversubscribed 5X). GMR also recently received shareholder approval. RBI approval and security clearance remain.

We cut FY22E Ebitda by 18%, incorporating the 13% cut in passenger volumes and the change in aero/non-aero split for HIAL. Revise fair value by 13% to Rs 26 (from Rs 30), driven by the impact of the drop in passenger volumes (6%) and the regulatory change at HIAL (7%).