Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.22
|18.49
|-16.02
|-22.42
|-87.32
|-84.43
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122GJ1988PLC010503 and registration number is 010503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is 0.2 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹1.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹2.46 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.