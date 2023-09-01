Follow Us

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HI-TECH WINDING SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.73 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.66₹1.74
₹1.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹2.46
₹1.73
Open Price
₹1.74
Prev. Close
₹1.73
Volume
0

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.76
  • R21.79
  • R31.84
  • Pivot
    1.71
  • S11.68
  • S21.63
  • S31.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.021.67
  • 102.161.64
  • 202.311.66
  • 502.991.93
  • 1003.62.52
  • 2004.483.89

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.2218.49-16.02-22.42-87.32-84.43
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122GJ1988PLC010503 and registration number is 010503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hariprasad Khetan
    Director
  • Mr. Usha Hariprasad Khetan
    Director
  • Mr. Chandu Bhai Dhanabhai Vaghela
    Director
  • Mr. Shaileshbhai Chauhan
    Director

FAQs on Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is 0.2 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹1.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹2.46 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

