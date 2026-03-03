Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hi-Green Carbon Share Price

NSE
BSE

HI-GREEN CARBON

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hi-Green Carbon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.15 Closed
-3.53₹ -4.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hi-Green Carbon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.00₹129.00
₹127.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹265.70
₹127.15
Open Price
₹128.05
Prev. Close
₹131.80
Volume
25,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hi-Green Carbon has gained 9.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.63%.

Hi-Green Carbon’s current P/E of 30.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Hi-Green Carbon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hi-Green Carbon		-4.40-10.99-15.26-41.46-38.5616.299.48
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-3.81-5.537.76-17.14-6.7423.139.90
Namo eWaste Management		-4.72-6.85-8.080.6013.91-0.58-0.35
Exim Routes		-4.67-25.0535.9735.9735.9710.796.34
Race Eco Chain		-7.566.40-27.15-54.32-57.76-23.52-14.86
Urban Enviro Waste Management		-10.31-7.63-15.03-17.76-30.7820.1211.63

Over the last one year, Hi-Green Carbon has declined 38.56% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Namo eWaste Management (13.91%), Exim Routes (35.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Hi-Green Carbon has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Namo eWaste Management (-0.35%).

Hi-Green Carbon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Hi-Green Carbon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.14134.76
10136.91136.13
20139.11137.88
50143.47144.41
100161.44158.54
200188.31178.84

Hi-Green Carbon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hi-Green Carbon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hi-Green Carbon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Hi-Green Carbon fact sheet for more information

About Hi-Green Carbon

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45100GJ2011PLC066917 and registration number is 066917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Shaileshkumar Makadia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Bhalodi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nirmalkumar Sutaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Krupa Dethariya
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaileshbhai Sagpariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parashar Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hi-Green Carbon Share Price

What is the share price of Hi-Green Carbon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Green Carbon is ₹127.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hi-Green Carbon?

The Hi-Green Carbon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Green Carbon?

The market cap of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹317.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hi-Green Carbon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hi-Green Carbon are ₹129.00 and ₹125.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hi-Green Carbon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Green Carbon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹265.70 and 52-week low of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Hi-Green Carbon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hi-Green Carbon has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -10.3% for the past month, -17.62% over 3 months, -41.63% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 9.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hi-Green Carbon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hi-Green Carbon are 30.12 and 3.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Hi-Green Carbon News

More Hi-Green Carbon News
icon
Market Pulse