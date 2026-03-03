Here's the live share price of Hi-Green Carbon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hi-Green Carbon has gained 9.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.63%.
Hi-Green Carbon’s current P/E of 30.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hi-Green Carbon
|-4.40
|-10.99
|-15.26
|-41.46
|-38.56
|16.29
|9.48
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-3.81
|-5.53
|7.76
|-17.14
|-6.74
|23.13
|9.90
|Namo eWaste Management
|-4.72
|-6.85
|-8.08
|0.60
|13.91
|-0.58
|-0.35
|Exim Routes
|-4.67
|-25.05
|35.97
|35.97
|35.97
|10.79
|6.34
|Race Eco Chain
|-7.56
|6.40
|-27.15
|-54.32
|-57.76
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Urban Enviro Waste Management
|-10.31
|-7.63
|-15.03
|-17.76
|-30.78
|20.12
|11.63
Over the last one year, Hi-Green Carbon has declined 38.56% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Namo eWaste Management (13.91%), Exim Routes (35.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Hi-Green Carbon has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Namo eWaste Management (-0.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.14
|134.76
|10
|136.91
|136.13
|20
|139.11
|137.88
|50
|143.47
|144.41
|100
|161.44
|158.54
|200
|188.31
|178.84
In the latest quarter, Hi-Green Carbon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Hi-Green Carbon fact sheet for more information
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45100GJ2011PLC066917 and registration number is 066917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Green Carbon is ₹127.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hi-Green Carbon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹317.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hi-Green Carbon are ₹129.00 and ₹125.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Green Carbon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹265.70 and 52-week low of Hi-Green Carbon is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hi-Green Carbon has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -10.3% for the past month, -17.62% over 3 months, -41.63% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 9.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hi-Green Carbon are 30.12 and 3.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.