Here's the live share price of Hi-Green Carbon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hi-Green Carbon has gained 9.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.63%.

Hi-Green Carbon’s current P/E of 30.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.