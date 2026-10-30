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HGS (India) Share Price

Sector
Electronics

HGS (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 114.00-120.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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HGS (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

HGS (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syrma SGS Technology		11.59-1.3924.2471104.340.0139.98
Kaynes Technology India		-3.23-9.23-12.4-22.49-53.9310.2835.81
Dynamatic Technologies		-3.23-6.7417.943.3357.3145.1435.89
GNG Electronics		2.432.2723.1267.62113.6227.4415.66
Cyient DLM		4.6-14.0316.16100.5173.457.3413.49
Centum Electronics		2.02-18.6611.8538.6257.0642.0849.36
Aimtron Electronics		-3.45-12.1520.9351.83106.4186.6645.42
Hirect		-4.55-16.7-26.255.5113.6260.1659.21
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		1.33-0.8519.1230.3624.2346.9533.66
MIC Electronics		-5.882.691.62-16.94-32.77-2.4320.01
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		5.361.7742.2746.9568.74-7.94-4.85
RIR Power Electronics		-10.29-26.9-13.67-16.13-16.13-5.7-3.46
Osel Devices		7.02-8.49-14.09-39.51-42.1219.5511.31
SPEL Semiconductor		0-14.25-32.48-32.48-32.48-12.27-7.55
IC Electricals Company		5.14-11.87-27.21-34.85-34.85-13.31-8.21
Nitiraj Engineers		-5.36-11.84-12.14-12.25-0.9214.0432.31
Richa Info Systems		02.85-10.7520.03-5.94.68-6.91
PRO FX Tech		-0.23-7.29-15.78-10.55-27.13-13.37-8.25
Delta Manufacturing		-2.48-7.01-9.9-13.24-29.99-13.47-3.68

Source: Dion Global

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About HGS (India)

HGS (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1986PLC023341 and registration number is 023341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer, electronic, Communication and scientific measuring & control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Dass
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Gugnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Malti Sen
    Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Kumar Vashista
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anand Narain Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Indra Singh Verdi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh Sodhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Rao
    Independent Director

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