HGS (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹114.00-120.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syrma SGS Technology
|11.59
|-1.39
|24.24
|71
|104.3
|40.01
|39.98
|Kaynes Technology India
|-3.23
|-9.23
|-12.4
|-22.49
|-53.93
|10.28
|35.81
|Dynamatic Technologies
|-3.23
|-6.74
|17.94
|3.33
|57.31
|45.14
|35.89
|GNG Electronics
|2.43
|2.27
|23.12
|67.62
|113.62
|27.44
|15.66
|Cyient DLM
|4.6
|-14.03
|16.16
|100.51
|73.45
|7.34
|13.49
|Centum Electronics
|2.02
|-18.66
|11.85
|38.62
|57.06
|42.08
|49.36
|Aimtron Electronics
|-3.45
|-12.15
|20.93
|51.83
|106.41
|86.66
|45.42
|Hirect
|-4.55
|-16.7
|-26.25
|5.51
|13.62
|60.16
|59.21
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|1.33
|-0.85
|19.12
|30.36
|24.23
|46.95
|33.66
|MIC Electronics
|-5.88
|2.69
|1.62
|-16.94
|-32.77
|-2.43
|20.01
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|5.36
|1.77
|42.27
|46.95
|68.74
|-7.94
|-4.85
|RIR Power Electronics
|-10.29
|-26.9
|-13.67
|-16.13
|-16.13
|-5.7
|-3.46
|Osel Devices
|7.02
|-8.49
|-14.09
|-39.51
|-42.12
|19.55
|11.31
|SPEL Semiconductor
|0
|-14.25
|-32.48
|-32.48
|-32.48
|-12.27
|-7.55
|IC Electricals Company
|5.14
|-11.87
|-27.21
|-34.85
|-34.85
|-13.31
|-8.21
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-5.36
|-11.84
|-12.14
|-12.25
|-0.92
|14.04
|32.31
|Richa Info Systems
|0
|2.85
|-10.75
|20.03
|-5.9
|4.68
|-6.91
|PRO FX Tech
|-0.23
|-7.29
|-15.78
|-10.55
|-27.13
|-13.37
|-8.25
|Delta Manufacturing
|-2.48
|-7.01
|-9.9
|-13.24
|-29.99
|-13.47
|-3.68
Source: Dion Global
HGS (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1986PLC023341 and registration number is 023341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer, electronic, Communication and scientific measuring & control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global