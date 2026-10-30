HGS (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1986PLC023341 and registration number is 023341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer, electronic, Communication and scientific measuring & control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.