Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

HG Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HG INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹200.00 Closed
-1.19-2.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HG Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.00₹200.05
₹200.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹224.70
₹200.00
Open Price
₹200.05
Prev. Close
₹202.40
Volume
483

HG Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.03
  • R2200.07
  • R3200.08
  • Pivot
    200.02
  • S1199.98
  • S2199.97
  • S3199.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.27202.29
  • 10118.75202.43
  • 20123.3202.69
  • 50116.14190.79
  • 10085.44165.53
  • 20061.85129.77

HG Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

HG Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

HG Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HG Industries Ltd.

HG Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100DL1987PLC408363 and registration number is 015161. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Haritwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Mathangi Ramanujan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manojit Dash
    Independent Director

FAQs on HG Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HG Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of HG Industries Ltd. is ₹92.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HG Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HG Industries Ltd. is -33.42 and PB ratio of HG Industries Ltd. is 101.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HG Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Industries Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HG Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Industries Ltd. is ₹224.70 and 52-week low of HG Industries Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data