HEUBACH COLORANTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹461.35 Closed
0.522.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹456.95₹468.00
₹461.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹258.05₹475.00
₹461.35
Open Price
₹462.00
Prev. Close
₹458.95
Volume
65,548

Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1467.88
  • R2473.47
  • R3478.93
  • Pivot
    462.42
  • S1456.83
  • S2451.37
  • S3445.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5411.95449.72
  • 10412.44443.07
  • 20415.45432.41
  • 50426.79402.28
  • 100429.54377.55
  • 200455.66373.07

Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Share Holdings

Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Heubach Colorants India Ltd.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1956PLC010806 and registration number is 010806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kewal Handa
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Indu Shahani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bharath R Sesha
    Managing Director

FAQs on Heubach Colorants India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd.?

The market cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹1,64.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is 43.97 and PB ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heubach Colorants India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹461.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heubach Colorants India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹258.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

