Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1956PLC010806 and registration number is 010806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹1,64.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is 43.97 and PB ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹461.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heubach Colorants India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd. is ₹258.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.