Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1956PLC010806 and registration number is 010806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.