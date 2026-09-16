Hero Motors has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 16, 2026 and will close on Sep 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹79.00-84.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Auto
|-4.15
|-2.36
|13.52
|24.69
|26.94
|33.32
|25.3
|Eicher Motors
|-2.33
|-7.41
|1.92
|6.84
|8.4
|30.66
|21.58
|TVS Motor Company
|-2.01
|-7.43
|22.25
|18.33
|15.97
|40.13
|49.32
|Hero MotoCorp
|-2.53
|-12.37
|4.1
|-4.24
|-2.56
|19.6
|13.11
|Ola Electric Mobility
|-0.45
|-4.59
|-16.86
|60.46
|-35.43
|-25.29
|-16.05
|Atul Auto
|-5.74
|-13.01
|-3.79
|3.21
|-16.44
|-7.25
|17.31
|Amba Auto Sales and Services
|-11
|-8.77
|30.01
|-27.23
|-27.23
|-10.05
|-6.16
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|-4.1
|-10.08
|-10.08
|-10.08
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.1
|Tunwal E-Motors
|-0.4
|-4.94
|-11.03
|-16.81
|-17.9
|-25.64
|-16.28
|Delta Autocorp
|-3.11
|-3.52
|-8.79
|-3.93
|-50.61
|-41.06
|-27.18
|Victory Electric Vehicles International
|-5.43
|-12.43
|-16.62
|2.07
|-54.81
|-23.26
|-14.69
Source: Dion Global
Hero Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PB1998PLC039602 and registration number is 039602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1007.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 358.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global