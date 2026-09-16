Hero Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PB1998PLC039602 and registration number is 039602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1007.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 358.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.